New Man Utd boss Mauricio Pochettino plots move for 26-cap USMNT star as huge Diogo Dalot upgrade

Manchester United are targeting Villarreal right-back Alex Freeman as Mauricio Pochettino prepares to take charge at Old Trafford.

The 22-year-old has impressed in LaLiga and established himself as an important member of the United States national team under the Argentine.

With Diogo Dalot struggling for consistency, Freeman could offer United a significant upgrade at right-back.

Mauricio Pochettino targets new right-back in Alex Freeman

© Iconsport / GSI/Icon Sport)

According to reports, Freeman has emerged as a transfer target for United and several European clubs after a breakthrough in 2026, having progressed from Orlando City's youth system to becoming Villarreal's first-choice right-back.

The American made nine appearances following his January move to Spain and has featured 16 times across all competitions in 2026-27, including four outings in the Champions League.

His development has also been recognised internationally, with Freeman starting four of the USA's five matches at the 2026 World Cup over the summer.

Pochettino is clearly an admirer, having previously described the 26-cap defender as a player with the potential to become one of the best in his position in the world.

The report also suggests that Manchester City and Tottenham are also interested, but United could have an advantage when Pochettino takes over at Old Trafford.

United need an improvement on Diogo Dalot

© Imago

Dalot has started eight of United's ten Premier League matches this season, but his performances have attracted criticism, with supporters booing him following the 4-4 draw against Aston Villa.

His defensive mistakes have contributed to United's problems at the back, with the Portuguese being part of a defence that hasn't kept a clean sheet this season, and he has struggled to provide the consistency expected of a regular starter.

Freeman could offer a different profile. Standing at 6 foot 2, he combines physical presence with impressive technical ability, ranking in the 94th percentile for duels won, and the 93rd for aerial duels won. He also ranks in the 100th percentile for recoveries.

Player Comparison Per 90 minutes — Season 2026/27 Player Comparison Statistique Alex Freeman Villarreal La Liga · 2026/27 Diogo Dalot Manchester United Premier League · 2026/27 Volume Minutes played 620 715 Attack Goals scored 0.15 0.00 Assists 0.00 0.00 Passing Successful Passes % 91.8% 79.59% Accurate Crosses 0.00 0.50 Defense Duels won 7.55 6.67 Tackles 2.90 2.39 Last man tackle 0.00 0.00 Discipline Fouls 0.58 1.38 Yellow cards 0.15 0.25 Red cards 0.00 0.00 2 joueurs comparés

Those figures suggest he could bring greater defensive authority without compromising United's ability to build attacks from the back.

At 22, Freeman also represents a longer-term investment, while his versatility allows him to cover at centre-back if required.

Pochettino's previous relationship with the defender could make United an attractive destination, and a January move would address an area that clearly needs strengthening.