Arsenal news: ‘Sometimes it can affect me' Gyokeres breaks silence on critics and exit rumours

Viktor Gyokeres does not hide his desire to remain at Arsenal, despite speculation about his future and the criticism he receives in the English press.

The Sweden striker, who is enjoying a spell of greater attacking involvement even without a run in the starting line-up, used his national team camp to talk about his situation at Arsenal.

In interviews with Fotbollskanalen and TV4, the centre-forward showed satisfaction with his work in London and played down negative opinions about his performances.

Gyokeres wants to stay at Arsenal despite limited starts

© Imago / Insidefoto

With only one start in this season’s Premier League, Gyokeres has faced questions about his place in Mikel Arteta’s side. Even so, the player said he maintains a positive relationship with the manager and does not intend to leave the club.

‘I feel good when I play. We win most games. We had a difficult defeat in the League Cup, against Fleetwood. Apart from that, it has been positive for both me and the team. I have been good lately, when I play. Right now, I feel good.'

‘Communication with Arteta is good. We talk about football and how we should play. Before a game, if I am starting, we talk about the opponents and what I should look out for. Do I want to continue at Arsenal? I do’ - he concluded.

Gyokeres plays down criticism and values recent run

© Iconsport / SUSA

Besides addressing his future at the Emirates Stadium, Gyokeres also spoke about the reaction to his performances in the English press. The striker acknowledged that negative comments can bother him at certain moments, but said his priority remains contributing on the pitch, regardless of outside assessments.

‘Sometimes it can affect me, but overall not much.'

‘If I score goals and provide assists in the Champions League, I want to know what they say there. It is good to deliver that kind of performance and make my contribution for myself and the team. That is where my focus is. It is also natural. Criticism is what generates the most headlines and what stays in people’s memory the most when they hear about it. I understand that it is like that.’

The stance is backed by the Swede’s recent performances. Gyokeres has five goal involvements in his last six games for Arsenal, with two goals and three assists in that period. The sample gains relevance because the striker started only three of those matches, also making the most of opportunities as a substitute.