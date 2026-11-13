Liverpool transfer news: £85m Virgil van Dijk successor 'regularly' monitored ahead of summer but Real Madrid in picture

Liverpool have regularly monitored Brighton & Hove Albion defender Luka Vuskovic ahead of the summer transfer window, the latest report has claimed.

The Reds have enjoyed a strong opening to the campaign, with the club fourth in the Premier League, and their only losses in the top flight have come against Arsenal and Manchester City.

Key to the upturn in form has been captain Virgil van Dijk, who has performed well in the heart of defence, helping his side keep four clean sheets.

However, the Dutchman's contract is set to expire at the end of 2026-27, and Andoni Iraola will need a replacement lined up if the 35-year-old leaves.

Journalist Florian Plettenberg has claimed that the Reds are looking closely at Brighton defender Vuskovic, who is valued at €100m (£85m), but the centre-back dreams of joining Real Madrid one day.

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Luka Vuskovic transfer rumours: The perfect Virgil van Dijk successor?

Brighton are second in the table with 22 points from a possible 30, and Vuskovic has arguably been the team's best player.

The Croatian is a strong passer, but he most importantly comes out on top in the majority of his individual battles, winning 60% of his duels in the league so far.

LUKA VUSKOVIC AT BRIGHTON (PREMIER LEAGUE) Matches: 10 Starts: 10 Goals: 1 Ground Duels Won Percentage: 51% Aerial Duels Won Percentage: 67% Successful Passes per Game: 58.1

Vuskovic is often aggressive with his positioning, and that could make him the perfect partner Jeremy Jacquet, who is more comfortable in a reserved role.

The centre-back is only 19, so he would need time to adapt if he was to sign for the Reds, but he would be an incredible signing.

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Liverpool transfer rumours: A busy summer in defence?

Van Dijk may still be among the best defenders in the Premier League, but Liverpool cannot continue to rely on the Dutchman forever.

Joe Gomez will likely depart this summer as well, while Ronald Araujo's loan deal from Barcelona may not be made permanent.

That would leave Giovanni Leoni and Jacquet as the only other senior centre-backs at the club, but they will be 20 and 22 respectively by the time next season starts.

While Vuskovic has been exceptional for Brighton, the Reds should consider signing at least two defenders in the summer transfer window in order to address concerns about their depth in defence.