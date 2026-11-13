Preview: Romania vs Poland - prediction, team news, lineups

Romania and Poland will lock horns at the Arena Nationala in Bucharest on Saturday night, with both nations desperate to get their UEFA Nations League campaigns back on track.

Pressure is mounting on both managers, while the threat of relegation from League B adds further intrigue to an already tasty contest.

Match preview

When Gheorghe Hagi returned to take charge of the Romanian national team last April, he brought with him a wave of optimism, although that feel-good factor has proved remarkably short-lived.

Less than six months into his reign, the Tricolours find themselves in the middle of a full-blown meltdown, with problems extending well beyond their disappointing results on the pitch.

Hagi initially took aim at the Romanian media ahead of the Nations League campaign, accusing journalists of being overly pessimistic before boldly predicting that his side would collect all 12 points from their opening four matches.

Reality has been less kind, with Romania losing all four encounters while shipping 13 goals in the process.

Putting aside the on-field problems, there have been a series of bitter public exchanges between Hagi and high-profile members of the Romanian national team - especially in the last few days.

Nicolae Stanciu, for example, was accused by Hagi during the pre-match press conference of snubbing the national team - a claim that prompted the midfielder to hit back on Instagram with screenshots of his medical diagnosis and an X-ray of his injured leg.

Ionut Radu also found himself in Hagi's firing line, with the Celta Vigo goalkeeper responding to a similar accusation with a Cristiano Ronaldo-esque 800-word Instagram statement, where he explained that he had been struggling with a shoulder problem for several months.

If the public fallout with his players was not enough, Hagi is also facing accusations of nepotism, with Romanian journalists questioning whether his son, Ianis, has earned his place in the squad on merit.

The 28-year-old has struggled for form at Turkish side Alanyaspor, registering just one assist in 11 appearances this season while spending the entirety of last weekend's game on the substitutes' bench.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

With two games remaining, Poland hold a four-point cushion over bottom-placed Romania, meaning a draw on Saturday would be enough to guarantee their League B status.

The Poles will be encouraged by the fact they beat Romania 6-0 during the last international break, although that was just one of two victories Jan Urban's side have recorded in 2026.

Failing to qualify for last summer’s World Cup was a bitter disappointment for the Polish national side, though their subsequent results have left Urban clinging on to his role.

Defeats to Sweden and Bosnia & Herzegovina during the previous international break have ramped up the pressure on the current manager, with the Polish football federation set to make a decision on his future after the next two matches.

Saturday's trip to Bucharest presents a potentially tricky assignment, particularly given that Poland have recorded just two away victories in the last 24 months, both against relatively low-ranked opposition in Malta and Lithuania.

Six defeats in their last nine away matches and just one clean sheet across their previous 10 hardly make for encouraging reading, suggesting Urban's men could have a difficult evening ahead.

Romania Nations League form:

Romania form (all competitions):

Poland Nations League form:

Poland form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Kai Taller, Arena Akcji, Sipa USA

As previously mentioned, Romania will be without captain Stanciu and goalkeeper Radu following their injury troubles.

Razvan Marin is also unavailable as the 30-year-old serves his suspension.

In-form Alexandru Cicaldau scored against Bosnia in the previous international break, and the midfielder has since performed well for his club Universitatea Craiova.

Striker Daniel Birligea is expected to lead the attack, having scored two goals in his last three games for Serie A side Frosinone.

Poland are forced to find an alternative option at left back after Przemyslaw Frankowski picked up an injury which is set to rule him out for the entire international break.

Piotr Zielinski and Marcel Regula both missed training after struggling with colds, but both will be a part of the squad in Bucharest.

Robert Lewandowski is expected to lead the attacking efforts, as he looks to add to his impressive tally of eight career goals against Romania - a run which includes successive hat-tricks against the Tricolour.

Romania possible starting lineup:

Hindrich; Bancu, Ilie, Dragusin, Ratiu; Dragomir, Ghita; Coman, Hagi, Man; Birligea

Poland possible starting lineup:

Dragowski; Puchacz, Kiwior, Potulski, Cash; Nowak; Zalewski, Zielinski, Szymanski, Swiderski; Lewandowski

We say: Romania 1-1 Poland

Romania are in the midst of a turbulent time, but Poland’s run of three successive away defeats does not exude much confidence either.

This does not have the makings of a classic under the lights, and our prediction is a 1-1 draw.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.