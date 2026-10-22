Man United must move struggling Diogo Dalot on during next summer's transfer window

Diogo Dalot is reportedly putting a plan in place to leave Manchester United next summer.

The Portugal international has represented Man United on 256 occasions since arriving from Porto in 2018, scoring 10 goals and registering 20 assists in the process.

Dalot has again been an important player for the Red Devils this season, featuring on 10 occasions in all competitions, but his form has been the subject of criticism.

The 27-year-old's existing deal at Old Trafford is due to expire in the summer of 2028, although the club do have the option to extend it for a further 12 months.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, there is a growing feeling that this could be Dalot's final season at Old Trafford, with an exit potentially being planned for next summer.

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Dalot 'eyeing' Man United exit next summer

The report claims that Dalot is not prepared to spend more time away from the Champions League, and Man United's current struggles suggest that it will be difficult for them to secure more top-level European action for the 2027-28 campaign.

There is believed to be serious interest from Serie A, with AC Milan, Juventus and Inter Milan all said to be keeping a close eye on the defender's situation.

Dalot had a loan spell at Milan during the 2020-21 campaign, representing the club on 33 occasions in all competitions, scoring twice in the process.

Former Man United chief scout Mick Brown recently said that Dalot is likely to be moved on during next summer's transfer window.

"Dalot is a bit like marmite. some people love him and some think he's not good enough," Brown told Football Insider.

"The truth of that is probably somewhere in the middle, because he's a decent option and he's done a good job, but you wouldn't say he's a real top-class right-back.

"He's been reliable under Michael Carrick, that's why he picks him every week, even if he can be a bit inconsistent at times.

"But there are going to be big changes to the Man United defence, when you look across the back line there are probably four or five players who they feel they could upgrade on.

"I think at the moment they will be reluctant to lose Dalot, he's not one they're going to be pushing out, but at the same time they haven't ruled out letting him go.

"If the right offer comes in, I'm sure they will be ready to listen to it, and if they are making major changes then I expect they'll be bracing to receive those offers."

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Man United must move on from Dalot next summer

Dalot has been a good servant to Man United, but it is time for both parties to move on next summer.

The Red Devils need to sign a new right-back that will help them reach the next level, while Dalot needs to move away from the Premier League in search of a fresh challenge.

Dalot is not helping Man United offensively at the moment, while his defensive qualities continue to be called into question.

Man United are planning to overhaul their defence next year, with a left-back and potentially two new centre-backs also being brought in.