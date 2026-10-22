Man United managerial latest: Will Michael Carrick be in charge for Bournemouth match?

Michael Carrick will reportedly remain in charge of Manchester United for Sunday's Premier League contest against Bournemouth, with the club not planning an immediate change.

The 20-time English champions have only been victorious in two of their 10 matches in all competitions this season and are without a victory in their last seven fixtures.

Man United suffered a 4-1 defeat to Como in the Champions League on Wednesday evening, with the pressure being piled on Carrick.

However, according to the Daily Mail, Carrick is due to hold a press conference on Friday ahead of the Premier League clash with Bournemouth on Sunday - a clear indication that the Englishman will stay in charge, at least for one more match.

Club sources have described the situation as 'business as usual', with Man United's staff and players away from Carrington on Thursday following the Como clash.

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Carrick 'to remain in charge' for Bournemouth clash

However, preparations for the game against Bournemouth will be begin on Friday.

Man United are said to be refusing to press the panic button, with senior figures believing that their problems run a lot deeper than Carrick.

The 20-time English champions have a free week next week due to their elimination from the EFL Cup, with their final game of the month coming on the 31st against Chelsea in the Premier League.

Antonio Conte, Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann are all available for an immediate start, and it is understood that all three are being considered due to Carrick's struggles.

Aston Villa's Unai Emery and Como's Cesc Fabregas are also viewed as candidates, but it has been reported that Brighton & Hove Albion's Fabian Hurzeler has ruled himself out of the running.

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Carrick apologised to Man United fans after Como match

Carrick ignored his players at full-time against Como on Wednesday and instead headed over to the Man United fans to apologise for what they had witnessed.

The overall performance was one of the worst that the club have produced in the years since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure.

"I care an unbelievable amount about the supporters. They are the heartbeat of this football club and they always will be. For them to travel, I had to apologise for the performance," Carrick told TNT Sports.

"To have to watch a performance like that, I totally feel for them. There are no excuses at all. It is not acceptable."

Carrick will, unless something dramatic happens, be in charge against Bournemouth, but the 45-year-old's long-term future at the club is unclear.