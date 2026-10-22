Chelsea transfer news: Josh Acheampong contract latest as ‘cautious’ approach is explained

Chelsea defender Josh Acheampong is reportedly not close to extending his contract at Stamford Bridge, but penning a new deal in the future remains a possibility.

The 20-year-old academy graduate, who will see his current contract expire in June 2029, has been the subject of interest from several clubs in recent months.

Premier League champions Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle United, Bournemouth and Crystal Palace have all been credited with an interest in Acheampong, as have a number of European clubs.

Meanwhile, recent reports have claimed that Manchester United were among the clubs who saw enquiries for Acheampong rejected by Chelsea over the summer.

It is understood that the West Londoners are keen to extend Acheampong’s contract, with the idea of a seven-year deal having been floated around previously.

Sources within Chelsea insist the defender is ‘untouchable’, but BBC Sport claims that no active contract discussions are currently taking place.

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Alonso’s faith in Acheampong boosting chances of Chelsea contract extension

The report adds that Acheampong's camp is 'cautious' about rushing into negotiations until it is clear that Chelsea can provide the defender with regular first-team football.

However, the minutes provided to Acheampong by manager Xabi Alonso this season has given the Blues its ‘strongest chance yet’ of persuading one of its brightest young prospects to commit his long-term future.

Acheampong has started in six of Chelsea’s nine fixtures across all competitions so far this season, with only Maxence Lacroix, Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer playing more minutes under Alonso.

The youngster has predominantly operated as a roaming centre-back in a three-at-the-back system alongside Lacroix and Levi Colwill, drifting into midfield or moving wide to perform the role of a traditional right-sided full-back when in possession.

Labelled as a defender with “great potential” by Alonso, Acheampong has also featured regularly at England Under-21 level, starting eight of their last 10 matches since his debut in September last year.

It is now understood that Acheampong is a ‘genuine’ contender to earn a maiden Three Lions call-up to Thomas Tuchel’s senior squad ahead of November’s international break, with his ability to play in multiple defensive roles said to appeal to the German coach.