Bournemouth vs. AC Milan: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Europa League clash

Bournemouth will continue their Europa League campaign with a clash against Italian giants AC Milan on Thursday at the Vitality.

Few would have predicted that the Cherries' time in the Premier League would lead to games against the likes of Milan, but the hosts now have the opportunity to move six points ahead of their opponents in the league-phase table.

Here, Sports Mole runs through everything you need to know about how to follow the fixture.

What time does Bournemouth vs. AC Milan kick off?

The two sides will begin at 8:00pm UK time on Thursday.

Where is Bournemouth vs. AC Milan being played?

Bournemouth will welcome AC Milan to the Vitality Stadium, a ground with a capacity of just 12,357.

How to watch Bournemouth vs. AC Milan in the UK

Supporters in the UK will be able to watch Bournemouth take on AC Milan on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate.

TNT Sports 1 can be accessed on channel 413 (Sky), 521 (Virgin Media) and 408 (EE TV/BT TV) for those with the necessary subscription.

Online streaming

Bournemouth's clash with AC Milan can also be streamed online via HBO Max, TNT Sports' official streaming partner accessible on computers, phones and games consoles.

A monthly TNT Sports subscription costs £25.99 for the first 12 months, before the price increases to £30.99 per month.

Highlights

For those unable to catch the game live, TNT Sports will post highlights of the match on their website and YouTube channel, as will the official Bournemouth and AC Milan accounts.

Match highlights will also be available on the HBO website and app.

What is at stake for Bournemouth and AC Milan?

Nothing will be decided after three games in the Europa League, and the new league-phase format means that teams can afford to drop points regularly and still reach the knockout stages.

However, taking nine points from their first three games would be an exceptional start for Bournemouth, and it would almost certainly put them on the path to the knockouts.

Teams that finish in the top eight automatically advance into the round of 16, and just 16 points were needed to finish in those spots last season.

Milan have three points from their two games, and while another defeat would not put them at immediate risk of suffering elimination, it would add significantly more pressure on the visitors ahead of their final five games in the league phase.