Chelsea transfer news: Blues keen to agree 'new contract' with defender amid Liverpool links

Chelsea are reportedly looking to offer Josh Acheampong a new contract to secure his long-term future at Stamford Bridge.

The 20-year-old progressed through the youth ranks at Chelsea and has already made 50 senior appearances for the club.

The versatile defender, who can operate as both a centre-back and a right-back, has made four Premier League appearances under Xabi Alonso, starting two of them.

Josh Acheampong set to sign new Chelsea deal?

© Imago / Sportimage

According to TeamTalk, a host of clubs, including Arsenal, Liverpool, Newcastle United and Bournemouth, have made enquiries about the defender's situation.

Crystal Palace were interested in signing him during the summer transfer window, particularly as part of a potential deal involving Maxence Lacroix moving to Chelsea, but an agreement failed to materialise.

Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Napoli are also in the hunt for the England Under-21 international, having made enquiries over the past 12 months.

Acheampong's current contract runs until 2029, but Alonso is a big admirer of the defender and is determined to secure his future with an improved long-term agreement.

Chelsea reportedly believe that the player has a significant future at Stamford Bridge, and Alonso fully supports the club's efforts to hand him a new deal.

The Blues have reportedly rejected several approaches, while negotiations over a new contract are expected to continue.

Should Liverpool seriously approach Josh Acheampong?

© Imago / News Images

Liverpool will need to strengthen their defence next summer, with Virgil van Dijk approaching the twilight of his career, even though the Dutchman is showing no signs of slowing down.

The Reds may decide against signing Ronald Araujo permanently next summer, while Joe Gomez could also need replacing, potentially making a new centre-back a priority.

Ideally, a youngster like Acheampong, who possesses tremendous potential, would be an attractive option for Liverpool, but whether Chelsea would be willing to sell him to a direct rival is another question.

Chelsea were reportedly unhappy with how Liverpool secured the signing of Rio Ngumoha from their academy, and the Blues could do everything possible to block the Reds' advances if they make a serious move for Acheampong.