Chelsea injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Emiliano Martinez, Reece James, Pep Chavarria latest

Seemingly resurgent Chelsea welcome cross-town rivals Tottenham Hotspur to Stamford Bridge for Saturday's tea-time gameweek eight Premier League fixture.

The Blues have won back-to-back matches for the first time since August, most recently beating Everton 2-0 at Hill Dickinson Stadium to end their four-year wait for an away win on the blue half of Merseyside.

Xabi Alonso's men now take on Tottenham Hotspur, fresh off claiming their first top-flight win of the campaign against Coventry City on Monday, with Roberto De Zerbi's men notching a 3-1 success over Frank Lampard's side to lift them out of the relegation zone into 16th.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Chelsea's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their meeting with Spurs, who are 12 places behind them in the Premier League table.

© Iconsport / SPI

Status: Out

Type of injury: Face

Possible return date: Unknown

The Chelsea No. 1 suffered a fractured jaw after a collision with Jarrad Branthwaite against Everton, and Martinez has since undergone surgery, likely keeping him out of action for several weeks.

Emmanuel Emegha

© Iconsport / Dennis Agyeman / AFP7 via ZUMA Press Wire

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Emegha has still not played in a competitive fixture for Chelsea since joining the club, and a reported muscle complaint kept him out of the Blues' trip to Everton last Saturday; it remains to be seen whether he returns for the visit of Spurs.

© Iconsport / Richard Callis/SPP/Alamy

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: January 3 (vs. Newcastle United)

James's condition was uncertain before Everton, but news of the Chelsea captain's knee surgery on the eve of the Londoners' trip to Merseyside ruled out any chance of a return. The versatile defender has now been ruled out until the New Year.

Jamie Gittens

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Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: Unknown

Alonso confirmed pre-Everton that Gittens's return is still weeks away, all but ruling out the wide attacker for the rest of October.

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Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Illness

Possible return date: October 24 (vs. Tottenham)

Gusto missed the Everton trip because of illness, but the right-back is in contention to return in some capacity for the visit of Spurs.

© Imago / Paul Terry / Sportimage

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Unknown

Possible return date: Unknown

Chavarria missed the trip to Everton with an undisclosed issue, making him doubtful for the London derby against Spurs this weekend.

CHELSEA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Chelsea have no players banned for their Premier League clash against Tottenham.