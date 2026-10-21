Aston Villa transfer news: Alejandro Garnacho latest as Chelsea left with 'headache' over Argentine

Chelsea have reportedly been left increasingly concerned with Alejandro Garnacho's situation at Aston Villa.

The winger is currently hoping to be selected for the Champions League fixture against Viking FK on Wednesday night.

Unai Emery revealed at his pre-match press conference that one of his key attackers was among three players to suffer injury blows ahead of the contest in the West Midlands.

However, that will not necessarily mean that Garnacho moves up the Villa pecking order, a consequence of George Hemmings being in contention to return from a small layoff.

According to Football Insider, Chelsea are 'disappointed' with how Garnacho's time at Villa is unfolding.

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Will Aston Villa sign Garnacho on permanent basis?

Chelsea would have been encouraged last Wednesday when the Argentine was introduced as a late substitute in the 6-0 win over Fenerbahce.

Three days later, the 22-year-old was not part of the squad for the Premier League fixture at Newcastle United.

Garnacho will complete a permanent £43m transfer to Villa Park if he activates the contractually-agreed appearance threshold during his season-long loan.

At this point in time, he has only featured for 42 minutes across four substitute outings, increasing concern at Stamford Bridge that he will return to the club with his valuation having significantly decreased.

If he does not earn minutes in what could be a weakened team to face Viking FK, Emery will face more questions over whether he is replicating the situation with Liverpool's Harvey Elliott last season.

On that occasion, Emery determined in October that he did not want to activate a permanent deal for the Englishman, who needed to reach 10 appearances.

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Why Garnacho will learn a lot about Aston Villa future in the next week

With Villa facing Manchester City on Saturday, Garnacho will have accepted that he will realistically not be involved in that match.

However, as well as the fixture with Viking FK, Villa have a trip to Bournemouth in the EFL Cup fourth round over the next week.

If he does not feature in either or both matches, it is fair to assume that Emery has given up on the player when it comes to activating a long-term contract at Villa.