"Sad" Vinicius Jr criticised by Spanish media as his Real Madrid struggles continue vs RB Leipzig

Real Madrid maintained their perfect start to the Champions League with a convincing 4-1 victory over RB Leipzig on Wednesday evening, although the result did little to silence questions over Vinicius Junior's recent form.

Bernardo Silva and Arda Guler put Los Blancos in control before Kylian Mbappe and substitute Yan Diomande added further goals, with the latter producing a spectacular volley to cap off an impressive cameo.

Vinicius, however, endured another frustrating evening, struggling to influence proceedings before being substituted in the 70th minute amid whistles from the Bernabeu crowd.

The Spanish media were largely critical of the Brazil superstar, with some questioning his confidence and others highlighting the stark contrast between his performance and Diomande's impact.

What have the Spanish media said about Vinicius Junior?

© Iconsport / Dennis Agyeman/AFP7 via ZUMA Press Wire

AS were particularly critical, publishing the headline "Vinicius sigue negado", which translates as Vinicius remains unable to find his form.

The newspaper described his first half as "bastante frío" - fairly cold - noting that he barely attempted anything during the opening 25 minutes. Although he subsequently showed some defiance and forced two saves from Leipzig goalkeeper Maarten Vandevoordt, AS also highlighted that he had barely touched the ball after half-time before being replaced by Diomande to further whistles.

GOAL Espana handed Vinicius 6/10, labelling it a discreet performance by his own high standards. They noted that he struggled to establish his usual rhythm against Leipzig's compact defence, with Mourinho ultimately turning to Diomande for additional attacking impetus.

VAVEL Espana also awarded the Brazilian 6/10, describing him as "apagado", or 'subdued,' and expressing concern about his confidence when taking on opponents.

The outlet outlined his no attempted dribbles - a particularly striking statistic for a winger whose ability to beat defenders has traditionally been one of his greatest strengths. VAVEL also highlighted his serious demeanour when leaving the pitch.

El Pais were similarly unimpressed, saying that Vinicius was displaying "una timidez y una cautela muy desacostumbradas" - an unusually 'timid' and cautious approach. The newspaper felt Madrid's attacking play gravitated towards Guler on the opposite flank, leaving Vinicius increasingly peripheral to proceedings.

EFE delivered perhaps the harshest assessment, publishing the headline "La intrascendencia de Vinicius vs. el brillo de Diomande" - Vinicius's insignificance versus Diomande's brilliance. They argued that the Brazilian had wasted another opportunity to reassert himself, contrasting his limited influence with Diomande's immediate impact after coming on.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid-focused publication La Galerna gave Vinicius an "aprobado", meaning a 'pass', but offered a poignant observation. "Le ocurrió algo que para él es peor que jugar mal: estar triste." In English, something happened to him that was worse than playing badly - being 'sad'.

Where has it gone wrong for Vinicius Jr since Arsenal and contract controversy?

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Vinicius's struggles have become increasingly difficult to separate from a turbulent few months.

Arsenal were heavily linked with the Brazilian during the summer transfer window while negotiations over his Real Madrid future remained unresolved, before he eventually agreed a new long-term contract running until 2032 in August.

While there is no definitive evidence that the transfer speculation alone explains his downturn, his performances, the increasingly audible frustration from supporters and the emergence of Diomande as a genuine alternative have created a more complicated situation for the 26-year-old so far in 2026-27.

Following the Leipzig match, Cadena SER's Javier Herraez described him as "está en la lona" - or 'on the ropes' - after he went straight down the tunnel rather than celebrating with his teammates.

There was nevertheless a note of encouragement from Mbappe, who publicly backed his teammate and urged him to remember his quality. Former Real Madrid striker Pedja Mijatovic also suggested that Diomande's breakthrough could actually help Vinicius rediscover his best form by reducing the pressure on him.

The Brazilian still has time to turn things around, but with the Bernabeu crowd becoming increasingly impatient, he will need to rediscover the direct running and threat that made him one of Europe's most feared attackers.

Wednesday's victory offered Madrid plenty of reasons for optimism, but Vinicius, however, remains a significant concern.