Mourinho tells Vinicius to earn his place back as Diomande’s form raises debate

Jose Mourinho has sent a clear message to Vinicius Junior: no player at Real Madrid is untouchable, regardless of his standing at the club. Speaking at a press conference ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League fixture with RB Leipzig, the Real Madrid boss was asked directly whether the Brazilian’s status would guarantee his place back in the starting line-up after his four-match suspension. The response was pointed.

‘The badge is untouchable,’ Mourinho said. ‘What makes players untouchable is not the armband, the status or how many years they have been here. It is the level they show on the pitch.’

Real Madrid news: why the message carries weight

Mourinho’s statement comes in a context that Vinicius Junior cannot easily dismiss. During his four-game suspension — earned for pulling the hair of Villarreal defender Nathan Saliba and then protesting the red card aggressively — Yan Diomande replaced him on the left side of attack and delivered one of the most complete individual performances of any Real Madrid player this season. The 19-year-old Ivory Coast forward scored once and assisted another in the 4-1 win over Sevilla on Saturday and was among the most effective players on the pitch.

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Vinicius, meanwhile, has struggled to justify his standing this season. Across ten appearances, he has managed one goal and three assists, and his ability to win individual duels in the final third — the quality that established him as one of the best players in the world — has been inconsistent.

Real Madrid news: Mourinho’s support alongside the push

The Mourinho message was not purely critical. The Portuguese boss has been one of the more vocal defenders of Vinicius this season, going so far as to say that if he were in the Brazilian’s position he would have left Real Madrid rather than renew his contract given the hostility from a section of the crowd and the media. That context remains.

The two-sided nature of Mourinho’s position is significant. He is simultaneously backing Vinicius publicly and telling him, in terms that will be widely understood, that Diomande’s recent performances have created a competition for the starting spot that he will need to settle by performing rather than relying on reputation. Mourinho confirmed that Vinicius will start against RB Leipzig on Wednesday, with Diomande expected to feature on the right. Endrick, who played on that flank against Sevilla, made limited impact.

For Vinicius, the next few weeks are critical. For Diomande, a player who arrived under considerable pressure as the most expensive African signing in football history, the trajectory of the last ten days represents the most encouraging period of his time in Madrid so far.