Vinicius Junior admits Jose Mourinho was right after Real Madrid comeback

Vinicius Junior has admitted that Jose Mourinho was right to substitute him during Real Madrid's dramatic 4-3 Champions League comeback against Roma, despite initially being frustrated by the decision.

The Brazilian endured another difficult evening at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday, with Madrid trailing 3-1 when Mourinho decided to withdraw him in the 59th minute.

Vinicius had lost possession in the build-up to Roma's third goal, and his replacement, Endrick, went on to play a decisive role in one of the most remarkable turnarounds of this season's Champions League.

Madrid were still two goals behind in the 83rd minute before Carlos Espi, Endrick and Antonio Rudiger scored in quick succession to complete an extraordinary seven-minute comeback.

The result gave Mourinho's side their second European victory of the campaign, but it also raised further questions about Vinicius's form following a turbulent few days for the 26-year-old.

Rather than criticising his manager, however, Vinicius acknowledged that the substitutions had improved Madrid and conceded that he was still some way short of his best level.

Vinicius Junior admits Mourinho made the right decision against Roma

Speaking after the match, Vinicius explained that his frustration at being substituted reflected his desire to remain on the pitch rather than a disagreement with Mourinho's authority.

"Mourinho and I have a very good relationship. He tells me things clearly," Vinicius told Real Madrid's official website.

"Of course, I was a little upset today when I came off, but that's normal. In the end, he was right; the team improved, and that's the most important thing."

The admission followed an evening in which Mourinho's changes transformed Madrid's attacking threat.

Endrick, introduced in place of Vinicius, contributed to Espi's goal before scoring the equaliser himself, while Arda Guler supplied the deliveries for all three late goals.

Rudiger completed the comeback with an acrobatic finish in the 89th minute, leaving Roma stunned after they had appeared firmly in control.

Vinicius was quick to recognise the importance of his teammates' contributions.

"I'm aware of my form and how I'm playing. I'm here to help the team, and sometimes I need to come off so other players can play and change the dynamics," he admitted.

The Brazil international also praised Endrick, who was named Player of the Match, and Espi for providing the spark Madrid needed.

Mourinho, meanwhile, resisted suggestions that Vinicius alone was responsible for his difficulties against Roma.

The former Chelsea and Manchester United manager explained that Gian Piero Gasperini's tactical approach had created problems for Madrid down the flanks, with Wesley and Matias Soule repeatedly exploiting space around Marc Cucurella.

Mourinho also acknowledged Vinicius's mistake before Roma's third goal but insisted that the winger had been improving before that incident.

His comments suggested that the substitution was primarily a tactical decision rather than a punishment for the Brazilian's performance.

The Portuguese coach also defended his player's initial reaction, explaining that frustration was understandable from someone accustomed to playing an important role.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Vinicius vows to recover as four-match ban adds to Real Madrid problems

Vinicius's admission comes during a particularly difficult period for the Brazil international, who has scored just once in his opening 10 appearances for Madrid this season.

He was dropped to the bench for Saturday's 1-0 victory over Villarreal, with £120m summer signing Yan Diomande preferred on the left wing, before being sent off after entering the match as a substitute.

The winger was subsequently handed a four-match La Liga suspension, consisting of two games for pulling Nathan Saliba's hair and another two for his protests towards the referee.

The ban means he will miss Sunday's home fixture against Sevilla and the Clasico against Barcelona on October 25, as well as league matches against Racing Santander and Valencia.

Vinicius questioned the severity of the punishment and complained that he had only learned of the disciplinary decision shortly before Wednesday's Champions League fixture.

However, his criticism of the Spanish football authorities was accompanied by a frank assessment of his own performances.

"I'm working hard to get back as soon as possible. I know I'm not at my best right now, but I've had worse moments," he said.

The former Flamengo youngster also reflected on the criticism he faced during his early years in Madrid, when supporters questioned whether he would develop into a decisive attacking player.

He insisted that he had overcome those doubts before and remained confident of rediscovering his goalscoring form.

"The good streak will return, and the goals will come back. I'm sure of that; I have no doubt."

Vinicius also addressed the whistles directed at him by sections of the Madrid support, accepting that paying spectators were entitled to express their dissatisfaction while explaining that such reactions made life more difficult for the players.

His immediate challenge is complicated by the domestic suspension, although he remains eligible to feature in the Champions League.

Mourinho will therefore have to find alternative attacking solutions for four league fixtures. Diomande has already begun to make a stronger case for further opportunities, while other members of Madrid's squad will also have the chance to strengthen their claims for selection.

Endrick's performance against Roma has already demonstrated the value of those alternatives, with the Brazilian earning his first Champions League Player of the Match award after helping inspire the late comeback.

Madrid's attacking hierarchy has already been shifting this season, and Vinicius's suspension will create further opportunities for players who had previously been fighting for limited minutes.

For Vinicius, the next few weeks will offer limited opportunities to regain his rhythm in competitive matches.

His acknowledgement that Mourinho made the correct decision in Rome may help settle any immediate speculation about their relationship, but the more pressing question is whether he can translate that acceptance into improved performances when he returns to regular action.