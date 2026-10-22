Man United injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Bournemouth: Benjamin Sesko, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo latest

Manchester United will be aiming to move on from their horror show against Como when they continue their Premier League campaign against Bournemouth on Sunday.
The Red Devils are currently 13th in the Premier League table, picking up seven points from their opening seven matches of the 2026-27 campaign.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Man United's injury and suspension issues ahead of the game with Bournemouth, who are 15th in the division on six points.
Manuel Ugarte
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Ugarte suffered a serious knee injury while representing Uruguay at the 2026 World Cup, and the midfielder is out for a significant period of time.
Marcus Rashford
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Hip
Possible return date: October 25 (vs. Bournemouth)
Rashford missed out against Como due to a hip issue, and the Englishman needs to be assessed ahead of the clash with Bournemouth on Sunday.
Kobbie Mainoo
Status: Out
Type of injury: Unspecified
Possible return date: November 3 (vs. Roma)
Mainoo remains on the sidelines with an unspecified issue, and he is not expected to be back on the field until the start of November.
Luke Shaw
Status: Out
Type of injury: Unspecified
Possible return date: November 8 (vs. Aston Villa)
Shaw will miss Man United's next three matches at least due to an ongoing injury problem, but he could return against Aston Villa on November 8.
Benjamin Sesko
Status: Out
Type of injury: Shin
Possible return date: Unknown
Sesko is dealing with a recurrence of a shin injury that he initially suffered at the end of last season, and the striker could allegedly be missing until the start of 2027.
Patrick Dorgu
© Iconsport / Fodboldbilleder
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: Unknown
Dorgu suffered a hamstring issue while representing Denmark during the international break and is out for a number of weeks.
Lisandro Martinez
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Thigh
Possible return date: October 25 (vs. Bournemouth)
Martinez needs to be assessed ahead of the weekend, as he was absent against Como in the Champions League on Wednesday due to a thigh injury.
Ayden Heaven
Status: Minor doubt
Type of injury: Illness
Possible return date: October 25 (vs. Bournemouth)
Heaven has missed Man United's last two matches due to illness, but the defender should return to the squad against Bournemouth.
MAN UNITED'S SUSPENSION LIST
Man United have no players banned for this match, and Leny Yoro will make a timely return to the squad after missing the Como game through suspension.