Man United injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Bournemouth: Benjamin Sesko, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo latest

Manchester United will be aiming to move on from their horror show against Como when they continue their Premier League campaign against Bournemouth on Sunday.

The Red Devils are currently 13th in the Premier League table, picking up seven points from their opening seven matches of the 2026-27 campaign.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Man United's injury and suspension issues ahead of the game with Bournemouth, who are 15th in the division on six points.

Manuel Ugarte

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Ugarte suffered a serious knee injury while representing Uruguay at the 2026 World Cup, and the midfielder is out for a significant period of time.

Marcus Rashford

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Hip

Possible return date: October 25 (vs. Bournemouth)

Rashford missed out against Como due to a hip issue, and the Englishman needs to be assessed ahead of the clash with Bournemouth on Sunday.

© Imago / APL

Status: Out

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: November 3 (vs. Roma)

Mainoo remains on the sidelines with an unspecified issue, and he is not expected to be back on the field until the start of November.

© Iconsport / Andrew Yates/Sportimage Ltd/Alamy Live News

Status: Out

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: November 8 (vs. Aston Villa)

Shaw will miss Man United's next three matches at least due to an ongoing injury problem, but he could return against Aston Villa on November 8.

© Iconsport / SPI

Status: Out

Type of injury: Shin

Possible return date: Unknown

Sesko is dealing with a recurrence of a shin injury that he initially suffered at the end of last season, and the striker could allegedly be missing until the start of 2027.

Patrick Dorgu

© Iconsport / Fodboldbilleder

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Dorgu suffered a hamstring issue while representing Denmark during the international break and is out for a number of weeks.

Lisandro Martinez

© Imago / Alterphotos

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: October 25 (vs. Bournemouth)

Martinez needs to be assessed ahead of the weekend, as he was absent against Como in the Champions League on Wednesday due to a thigh injury.

Ayden Heaven

© Iconsport / SUSA

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Illness

Possible return date: October 25 (vs. Bournemouth)

Heaven has missed Man United's last two matches due to illness, but the defender should return to the squad against Bournemouth.

MAN UNITED'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man United have no players banned for this match, and Leny Yoro will make a timely return to the squad after missing the Como game through suspension.