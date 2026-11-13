Man United transfer news: Pochettino arrival gives boost to two potential January transfers

The expected arrival of Mauricio Pochettino on the Manchester United bench will give the club an advantage in two winter transfer window pursuits.

Michael Carrick has officially been sacked by Manchester United, who have decided to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as his replacement. It is a choice that raises questions, with the Argentine coming off two unsuccessful spells at club level at a time when renowned managers were available.

The 54-year-old is expected to arrive after the United States national team camp, with the USA facing Haiti on 14 and 18 November in the CONCACAF Nations League. He will then be thrown straight into the deep end at Manchester United, who face Liverpool on 22 November (4.30pm) in the Premier League.

Balogun excited by Manchester United project under Pochettino

© Iconsport / SUSA

Either way, the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino on the Manchester United bench could have a positive impact on two winter transfer window pursuits. According to TeamTalk, Manchester United had drawn up an initial shortlist for January featuring two American internationals: Folarin Balogun and Alex Freeman.

The former Paris Saint-Germain manager therefore knows both players very well, and his arrival at the helm of Manchester United will give the English club a small boost in both pursuits.

‘Balogun’s representatives have informed Manchester United that Pochettino’s appointment made a move to Old Trafford “a bit” more attractive’ - TeamTalk wrote.

The striker, who has shone for the national team under the Argentine, is leaving Monaco this winter and would like to return to the Premier League. Balogun, who is also on Juventus’ radar, would therefore look favourably on a reunion with his current national team manager at Manchester United.

Alex Freeman admired by Pochettino

© Imago / Crystal Pix

Right-back Alex Freeman is also being closely followed by Manchester United’s recruitment department.

The 22-year-old, who plays for Villarreal, is also highly regarded by Mauricio Pochettino. Pochettino will have an important role in Manchester United’s next winter window, and his relationships with Balogun and Freeman could prove valuable.