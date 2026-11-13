PSG news: Three contract extensions close as talks begin with another key player

Paris Saint-Germain are working on contract extensions within their squad and making good progress. Three deals are well advanced, while a new one has just been launched.

As last year at the same time, PSG have embarked on a contract extension operation. Le Parisien has just provided an update on the files launched by the capital club and their progress. It emerges that the extensions of Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia are well advanced.

The extension of the 2025 Ballon d’Or winner has been expected for many months and should indeed happen. He will be tied to the capital club until June 2030. The Georgian winger should also follow suit and commit until June 2032.

Dembele, Kvaratskhelia and Ndjantou heading for extensions

© Iconsport / News Images/Alamy

Negotiations are well under way between the two parties, while the two-time European champions have not wanted to change the terms of the extension, despite the serious knee injury suffered by the former Napoli man. Paris support their player and still want to count on him in the long term.

As previously reported, PSG want to extend two academy graduates: Quentin Ndjantou and David Boly. According to Le Parisien, negotiations are advanced to extend the contract of the former. The 19-year-old, who can play as a left winger or in midfield, should be tied to the capital club until June 2031.

PSG in talks with David Boly and Desire Doue

© Iconsport

Alongside these well-advanced and almost concluded files, there are others whose outcome is not imminent.

Paris also intend to keep David Boly and are working on the signing of his first professional contract. The 17-year-old right-back, who also wants to remain at his boyhood club, is Eintracht Frankfurt’s priority and is also wanted by Arsenal.

Discussions are therefore under way between the two parties, as they are between the Paris hierarchy and Desire Doue. Talks began several weeks ago but are not yet very advanced. This file should take time, but that does not mean the trend is negative.

Paris launch Marquinhos file

© Iconsport / Daniel Derajinski

Le Parisien also reveals that PSG are considering extending the face of the club: Marquinhos. The Brazilian defender joined the capital club in 2013 and has become a legend and Luis Enrique’s current captain. The 32-year-old is getting older but is still performing as well as ever.

The Paris hierarchy has therefore raised the possibility of a new contract with Marquinhos’ entourage, with his deal expiring in 2028. The position of the former Roma player is not yet known.