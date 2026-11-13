England predicted lineup vs. Spain: Ezri Konsa returns, Myles Lewis-Skelly decision made

England ought to be boosted by the return of two Arsenal representatives for Sunday's UEFA Nations League scrap with Spain at the Metropolitano Stadium.

The Three Lions sealed a top-two finish in League A Group 3 - and therefore a spot in the quarter-finals - by taking down Croatia 2-1 on Thursday, and victory in Madrid will also see them pip Spain to first place.

Neither Myles Lewis-Skelly nor Ezri Konsa featured in midweek- the former due to suspension and the latter due to injury - but both are expected back in the matchday squad in the Spanish capital.

Konsa could therefore be in line to replace Jarell Quansah, whose mistake gifted Croatia's Petar Sucic a brief response at Wembley, but Dan Burn is expected to be retained over Jarrad Branthwaite.

Djed Spence was restricted to individual training alongside Konsa earlier this week and is also now anticipated to return, albeit most likely to the bench as Trent Alexander-Arnold and Lewis Hall start out wide.

Lewis-Skelly gives Thomas Tuchel an alternative option in the middle, but neither Declan Rice nor Elliot Anderson should give up their spots, and the same goes for Jude Bellingham in the number 10 position.

Morgan Rogers and Anthony Gordon can expect to reprise their roles too, alongside 126-cap skipper Harry Kane, now in a league of his own in terms of both goals and appearances for the England men's team.

England possible starting lineup:

Pickford; Alexander-Arnold, Konsa, Burn, Hall; Anderson, Rice; Rogers, Bellingham, Gordon; Kane

> Spain predicted lineup vs. England