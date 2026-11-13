UEFA Nations League: When is the 2026-27 quarter-final draw?

The quarter-finals of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League will take place in March 2027, with teams bidding to qualify for the Nations League Finals.

The first legs of the respective last-eight contests will take place between March 25 and March 27, 2027, with the second legs then occurring between March 28 and March 30, 2027, with the victors advancing to the semi-finals.

Here, Sports Mole runs through the details when it comes to the quarter-finals of the competition.

When is the 2026-27 Nations League quarter-final draw?

The draw for the quarter-finals of the 2026-27 Nations League will take place at 11am UK time on November 20 at UEFA's headquarters.

The four quarter-final ties will be determined, involving the eight teams that finished in top-two positions in their respective League A groups.

© Imago / Latin Sport Images

Which teams have qualified for the 2026-27 Nations League quarter-finals?

As of Friday morning, three teams have booked their spot in the quarter-finals, with Portugal and Spain sure of a spot ahead of Thursday night's matches.

England then joined the pair in the final eight courtesy of their 2-1 success over Croatia; the Three Lions and Spain will now go head-to-head for first spot in the section when they lock horns on Sunday night.

The remaining group matches will determine the other five quarter-finalists.

© Iconsport / Zuma

Why is finishing first in the section so important?

Crucially, finishing first in the section means that home advantage is gained for the second leg, which could potentially be crucial in matches of this magnitude.

Second spot in each League A section does still equal qualification for the quarter-finals, but the second leg will have to be played away for those teams.

Sides in the same group cannot be drawn against each other.