Arsenal transfer news: Gunners 'leading' race to sign £50m Bournemouth star - it's not Eli Junior Kroupi

Arsenal are leading the race to sign AFC Bournemouth striker Evanilson ahead of a potential move during the January transfer window.

The Brazilian has attracted interest from both the Gunners and Manchester City after an impressive run of goalscoring form on the south coast.

His emergence as a target gives manager Mikel Arteta another attacking option to consider alongside Cherries teammate Eli Junior Kroupi.

Bournemouth striker Evanilson also on Arsenal's radar

© Imago

According to the Daily Briefing, Arsenal and Manchester City are currently the 'leading contenders' to sign Evanilson, with both clubs impressed by the Brazilian's recent performances.

The 27-year-old has scored in each of his last five Premier League appearances, helping Bournemouth climb to seventh in the table and attracting attention from some of England's biggest clubs.

Arsenal remain keen to strengthen their forward line, with Arteta seeking another centre-forward as well as additional competition on the left wing following the summer departures of Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli.

Kroupi has been the subject of considerable transfer speculation in recent months, with Arsenal particularly attracted by his ability to operate both centrally and out wide.

However, Bournemouth are determined to retain the 20-year-old for the remainder of the campaign, while arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur are also pursuing his signature.

Evanilson could therefore represent an alternative target, although Arsenal's interest in both forwards suggests the club are exploring several ways to improve their attacking options.

How much would Evanilson cost Arsenal in January?

© Iconsport / PA Images

Bournemouth paid a club-record £40m to sign Evanilson from Porto in August 2024, and the Brazilian has justified that investment with his performances in England.

It is now believed that the Cherries would demand at least €60m (£50m) to consider selling him in January, ensuring they make a profit on their original outlay.

Given his current scoring form and the potential competition between Arsenal and City, that valuation could rise towards £60m or higher.

Evanilson's proven Premier League experience and recent goalscoring run make him an appealing option, particularly if Arteta wants an immediate contribution rather than relying solely on developing a younger forward.

However, Bournemouth are under no obvious pressure to sell their leading striker midway through the season.

A fee of £50m to £60m would already represent a significant investment, but Arsenal's need for greater attacking depth could make the Brazilian an increasingly serious option as January approaches.