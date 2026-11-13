Chelsea transfer news: Pedro Neto speaks on Saudi Pro League links, sends clear message over Blues future

Chelsea winger Pedro Neto has dismissed speculation linking him with a transfer to the Saudi Pro League.

During the summer, the Portugal international extended his contract at Stamford Bridge until 2032.

However, prior to that development, the versatile attacker was said to have admirers in the Middle East.

With Xabi Alonso having become the new manager of Chelsea and there having been talk of offers in excess of £80m being made for Neto, there was seemingly scope for a transfer to materialise.

Nevertheless, in an interview with O Jogo, the 26-year-old has reaffirmed his commitment to Chelsea.

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Neto talks up Chelsea commitment amid speculation

When quizzed on whether he would be attracted to take a more lucrative contract in Saudi Arabia, Neto gave every indication that he had no intention of leaving Chelsea anytime soon.

He said: "I’m attracted to Chelsea. My head is only here.

"The club has shown me affection, given me everything, and I’m very grateful for that. I don’t think about other scenarios."

Meanwhile, Neto talked up the impact of Alonso, despite Chelsea having lost four of their opening 10 Premier League fixtures in 2026-27.

The former Wolverhampton Wanderers star added: "He tries to pass on a lot of what he was as a player and, as we know, he was an elite player. He has very clear ideas and tactically the team has improved a lot under him.”

"Then there’s his experience, everything he went through at the clubs he played for and everything he won. He brought that winning mentality to the club, that desire to win trophies. And that’s something the players have definitely bought into.”

"The players want trophies, they’re hungry for victories and he’s brought that to the team. He’s used to winning."

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Neto now a key player at Chelsea

Neto has started Chelsea's last nine Premier League matches, being deployed across a range of positions.

Alonso has used Neto as a wing-back, wide midfielder, winger and centre-forward, depending on the formations that he has chosen.

Although Neto has improved his record to 23 goals and 20 assists from 116 appearances for Chelsea, his greatest quality is arguably his versatility.

As long as Alonso remains in charge of Chelsea, the assumption is that Neto will be a part of his squad.