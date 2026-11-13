Preview: Cyprus vs Montenegro - prediction, team news, lineups

Montenegro and Cyprus will round off their 2026-27 UEFA Nations League Group C2 campaigns with a contest on Sunday afternoon.

The hosts have already secured promotion to League B, while the visitors have booked a position in the promotion playoffs ahead of their final fixture.

Match preview

Cyprus boast a record of two wins, two draws and one defeat from their five matches in Group C2, with eight points leaving them in second spot in the division.

Akis Mantzios' side will enter this match off the back of a 1-1 draw with Armenia, and the result meant that they cannot be caught in second spot, with the national team therefore qualifying for the promotion playoffs.

Cyprus opened their Group C2 campaign with a 2-1 loss to Montenegro, before drawing 0-0 with Latvia in their second match at the end of September.

Mantzios' team then won back-to-back matches against Armenia and Latvia at the start of October before the 1-1 draw with Armenia last time out.

Cyprus have never beaten Montenegro, drawing three and losing three of their previous six matches against the nation, so history could be created in this match.

© Imago / Xinhua

Montenegro have been impressive in this Nations League campaign, starting with successive wins over Cyprus and Armenia at the end of September.

The Brave Falcons then started October with a 2-1 victory over Latvia, before drawing 0-0 with Armenia ahead of a 2-1 success over Latvia last time out.

Mirko Vucinic's side have won four and drawn one of their five matches in Group C2 to claim 13 points, which has seen them earn automatic promotion to League B.

Montenegro had competed in League B in both 2022-23 and 2024-25, and they will now return to that level for the next Nations League campaign.

Cyprus Nations League form:

Cyprus form (all competitions):

Montenegro Nations League form:

Montenegro form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Armin Durgut/Pixsell/ Alamy

Cyprus will once again be missing Kostas Pileas through suspension on Sunday.

Marcus Edwards has scored twice in five caps for Cyprus, and the 27-year-old is once again set to feature in the final third of the field in this Nations League clash.

There is also expected to be spots in the side for both Ioannis Pittas and Iasonas Pikis, with the latter netting on his debut against Armenia last time out.

As for Montenegro, Stefan Savic will miss the match through suspension, having been sent off in the team's win over Latvia.

Milutin Osmajic and Nikola Krstovic have scored 21 times between them for Montenegro, and the pair are expected to continue in the final third of the field.

Meanwhile, there should be a position in midfield for Sead Haksabanovic.

Cyprus possible starting lineup:

Fabiano; Konomis, Kyprianou, Laifis, Malekkidis; Andreou, Kastanos; Loizou, Edwards, Pittas; Pikis

Montenegro possible starting lineup:

Popovic; Bulatovic, Radunovic, Vujacic, Gasevic; Jankovic; Brnovic, Adzic; Haksabanovic; Osmajic, Krstovic

We say: Cyprus 1-1 Montenegro

Montenegro have been the standout team in this section, but Cyprus will have home advantage, and we are expecting the points to be shared on Sunday.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.