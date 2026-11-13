France predicted lineup vs. Turkey: Will Kylian Mbappe be available for selection?

France head coach Zinedine Zidane is hopeful that Kylian Mbappe will be available for Sunday's crucial UEFA Nations League clash against Turkey.

The Real Madrid attacker missed the game against Italy through muscular discomfort but could make his return in the team's final Group A1 fixture.

William Saliba, Aurelien Tchouameni and Ousmane Dembele are notable absentees through injury, so it will be far from a full-strength France lineup here.

Dayot Upamecano has left the France camp for personal reasons and will therefore not be involved, which is likely to open the door for Ibrahima Konate to start at the back.

Eduardo Camavinga could also potentially be introduced into the middle of the midfield.

Michael Olise, Desire Doue and Rayan Cherki should retain their spots in the attacking areas, although talented 20-year-old duo Senny Mayulu and Junior Kroupi are both pushing to be involved from the first whistle on Sunday.

Pablo Pagis will also be hoping to earn his first minutes for the national side.

France possible starting lineup:

Maignan; Gusto, Jacquet, Konate, Truffert; Camavinga, Rabiot; Olise, Cherki, Doue; Mbappe