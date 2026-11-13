Preview: Belgium vs Italy - prediction, team news, lineups

With a place in the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals on the line, Belgium will welcome Italy to Brussels for a Sunday night showdown.

After both won in midweek, a dramatic finale awaits: the Red Devils and the Azzurri are both vying with France for top spot in League A Group 1.

Match preview

After last month's crushing 4-1 defeat to France - in which they conceded four times inside the final 15 minutes - Belgium bounced back with a crucial win on Thursday night, keeping their Nations League campaign alive.

Handing their hosts a fifth consecutive Group 1 defeat, the Red Devils fought back from behind after Turkey talisman Arda Guler had opened the scoring with a spectacular free kick.

Staring a group-stage exit in the face, the Belgians then struck twice before the break, as goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Charles De Ketelaere secured victory in Izmir.

Mark van Bommel's side were also indebted to goalkeeper Senne Lammens, who produced two crucial late saves, as three precious points kept them in contention for a quarter-final place.

Having finished third behind both France and Italy in the 2024-25 Nations League, Belgium intend to avoid the same fate this year, and they can do so by beating the Azzurri on Sunday.

Only the top two in each group go through, so it will be a straight shootout for qualification at Stade Roi Baudoin - albeit the Italians hold a significant advantage.

© Imago / Buzzi

With three wins from four since losing 2-0 at home to Belgium on matchday one, Italy can afford to draw and at least secure second place.

While they are no longer renowned for keeping calm under pressure - following a trio of World Cup playoff disasters - the Azzurri are now in a strong position to progress.

That is partly because of Thursday's 3-1 defeat of France at San Siro, where the two heavyweights met for their penultimate group game.

After a 1-1 draw in Paris earlier this season, the pair reconvened in Milan, and Les Bleus took an early lead with some help from Gianluigi Donnarumma - but the hosts bravely fought back.

Scoring at his home stadium, Francesco Pio Esposito soon pulled them level, before his brother Sebastiano fired a wild penalty wide; undeterred, Davide Frattesi then made it 2-1, and Pio coolly converted a spot kick.

Having beaten France on Italian soil for the first time since 1962, Roberto Mancini's men are now top of Group 1, just above Les Bleus because of a better head-to-head record.

On 10 points apiece - one above Belgium - both can book entry to the next phase by avoiding defeat on Sunday night.

After the Euro 2020-winner left La Nazionale behind, then apologetically returned this summer, that would mark a strong start to Mancini's second spell - but history suggests he should take nothing for granted.

Belgium Nations League form:

Italy Nations League form:

Team News

© Imago / Giuseppe Maffia

Without Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois - who is taking a break from Belgium duty this season - Lammens, Mike Penders, Maarten Vandevoordt and Jari De Busser are all competing for selection in goal.

Youri Tielemans will wear the captain's armband, joining De Bruyne in midfield; the latter is one of several Italy-based players in Van Bommel's squad, which also features De Ketelaere and AC Milan winger Diego Moreira.

Chelsea's Romeo Lavia could now start, after serving a suspension on Thursday, but he may have to displace Nicolas Raskin.

With Romelu Lukaku short of fitness and Hugo Cuypers having just won his first cap at the age of 29, De Ketelaere should lead the hosts' attack.

Meanwhile, Inter striker Pio Esposito is set to spearhead Italy's front line, boasting nine goals from his first 14 senior caps; a likely starter in midfield, Frattesi has just netted his 10th for La Nazionale.

Mancini is missing Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Giacomo Raspadori and Moise Kean due to injury - and Nicolo Zaniolo for personal reasons - but several rising stars have been included this month.

Soon after scoring his first Champions League goal, Como forward Mattia Liberali joins Milan's Alphadjo Cisse, who has scored eight times in 13 club games this term.

Marco Palestra was also called up after returning to fitness at Chelsea, but he faces a battle with Brentford's Michael Kayode to start at right-back.

Despite his recent dip in form, captain Donnarumma is undisputed first choice between the posts.

Belgium possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Castagne, Ngoy, Mechele, De Cuyper; Tielemans, Lavia, De Bruyne; Moreira, De Ketelaere, Doku

Italy possible starting lineup:

Donnarumma; Kayode, Scalvini, Bastoni, Calafiori; Barella, Tonali, Frattesi; Vergara, P. Esposito, Cambiaghi

We say: Belgium 2-2 Italy

These teams are well matched, but Italy can reach the Nations League's knockout phase once again, while ending Belgium's chance of some elusive silverware.

Full of confidence after strong displays brought four points from two meetings with France, the new-look Azzurri are capable of going to Brussels and getting the result they require to go through.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.