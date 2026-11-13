Chelsea news: Morgan Rogers hits out at Cole Palmer England 'lies' in staunch defence of teammate

Morgan Rogers has hit out at the "nonsense" over Cole Palmer's perceived lack of commitment towards England duty.

On Thursday night, Rogers got on the scoresheet as the Three Lions recorded a 2-1 victory over Croatia at Wembley Stadium.

Despite Chelsea star Palmer not being missed by England, his absence remains a talking point, with Thomas Tuchel having claimed that the playmaker 'misses too many opportunities to impress him'.

Sports Mole has recently spoken to a Chelsea legend to discuss the subject, while Rogers was quizzed on the matter after Thursday's game.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Rogers defended his long-time friend and teammate, stating that the 24-year-old was eager to represent his country as soon as possible.

ICE COLD ❄️ Morgan Rogers puts the Three Lions in front in the 24th minute ? #England #ThreeLions https://t.co/lMCf51fP7F — ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 12, 2026

Rogers defends Chelsea teammate Palmer over England saga

When asked over his take on the Palmer situation, Rogers responded: "He wants to be here. He wanted to get called up and he wanted to come and represent his country as he always has done.

"He was in quite a low place with his injuries last year and didn't feel 100% himself on the pitch, so he wants to be here and he wants to be the best version of himself.

"But he also has to look at his body. He wants to play for 10 or 15 years, he also has to manage himself. If he has to manage himself in the short term for the greater good then he has to do that and you have to fully support it.

"It has nothing to do with England or not wanting to play with England. It's a nonsense really that people are questioning someone that wants to play for England. It's a lie.

"You see the joy and smile on his face, how much he loves the game, so I honestly don't get it and he doesn't get it."

© Iconsport / SPI

Rogers right to defend Palmer over England situation

While Tuchel will feel justified in leaving Palmer out, the furore over Palmer withdrawing from the September and October fixtures to manage his workload was unnecessary.

Palmer has played far more football since the summer of 2023 than he is given credit for. Having represented England Under-21s at the 2023 European Championship, England at Euro 2024 and Chelsea at the 2025 Club World Cup, this summer was his first away from football in four years.

Since February 10, he has only missed one Premier League game for Chelsea, while only featuring for the vast majority of the matches that he has appeared in.

After the injury issues that he had during the first half of 2025-26, partly due to playing too much football, it is understandable why he put himself first during the September and October international break.