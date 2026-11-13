Spain predicted lineup vs. England: Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal boosts for Nations League finale

Spain duo Lamine Yamal and Mikel Oyarzabal are both expected to return for Sunday's UEFA Nations League showdown with England in Madrid.

The pair were not risked for Thursday's 2-0 win over the Czech Republic, which leaves Spain needing just one point from their final League A Group 3 match to qualify for the quarter-finals as group winners.

However, Luis de la Fuente is confident that his attacking stalwarts will be fit to face the Three Lions, whom they both scored against during September's 3-2 victory at Wembley.

Alex Baena also found the net in that Euro 2024 final rematch, and having bagged the opener in midweek to boot, the Atletico Madrid man should be retained on the left while Nico Williams recovers from illness.

Fermin Lopez and Fabian Ruiz are anticipated to retain their spots centrally too, but Pedri may step in for Martin Zubimendi, who played the full 90 on Thursday amid a lack of minutes at Arsenal.

Williams was one of two Spain players to be laid low with an illness ahead of the trip to the Czech Republic, the other being Aymeric Laporte, so Dean Huijsen and Pau Cubarsi are expected to line up in defence again.

Pedro Porro and Marc Cucurella are in no danger of being demoted either, and the same goes for Unai Simon, still De la Fuente's undisputed number one over David Raya.

Spain possible starting lineup:

Simon; Porro, Cubarsi, Huijsen, Cucurella; Ruiz, Pedri; Yamal, Lopez, Baena; Oyarzabal

> England predicted lineup vs. Spain