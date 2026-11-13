Man City face £35m French goalkeeper demand as Liverpool and Man United join race

Manchester City are reportedly preparing a £26m move for Lens goalkeeper Robin Risser, but the Premier League giants face a significant financial obstacle as Liverpool and Manchester United also monitor the highly-rated French international.

The 21-year-old has emerged as one of the most sought-after young goalkeepers in European football following his rapid development at Lens, where he established himself as first choice after arriving from Strasbourg in the summer of 2025.

According to Swiss outlet 4-4-2.ch, City are leading the interest in Risser and have been scouting him for some time, with a potential offer of €30m (£26m) under consideration ahead of next summer's transfer window.

However, Lens are reportedly demanding at least €40m (£35m) for the France international, who remains under contract until June 2030.

Liverpool and Manchester United are also keeping close tabs on his situation, while Italian giants Inter Milan and Juventus have joined the list of potential suitors.

Manchester City face £35m Robin Risser valuation amid Strasbourg clause

Risser's emergence represents a remarkable piece of recruitment by Lens, who paid Strasbourg just €3m (£2.6m), plus potential bonuses, to secure his signature in July 2025.

The former Red Star loanee quickly established himself under Pierre Sage, helping Lens finish second in Ligue 1 and win their first Coupe de France during the 2025-26 campaign.

His performances also earned him a place in Didier Deschamps's France squad for the 2026 World Cup, although he has yet to make his senior international debut.

New national team manager Zinedine Zidane has retained faith in the youngster, selecting him for November's Nations League fixtures against Italy and Turkey.

At 6ft 4in, Risser possesses the physical attributes expected of a modern goalkeeper, combining an imposing aerial presence with composure in possession and the ability to initiate attacks from the back.

Those qualities have reportedly attracted Manchester City's attention, although the proposed transfer fee could complicate their pursuit.

Lens have another financial consideration when assessing potential offers, as Strasbourg negotiated a sell-on clause when Risser moved between the two Ligue 1 clubs.

While 4-4-2.ch reports that Strasbourg would receive 25% of any future transfer fee, French newspaper L'Equipe previously described the clause as 25% of the profit generated by a subsequent sale.

The precise terms have not been publicly confirmed, but the arrangement would reduce the amount Lens could retain from a major transfer.

That provides additional context for their reported £35m asking price, which would represent an enormous increase on the goalkeeper's original acquisition cost.

Despite his growing reputation, Risser has experienced a considerably more difficult start to the current campaign.

Lens have conceded 31 goals in 15 matches across all competitions, including a humiliating 9-1 Champions League defeat against Como earlier this month.

Nevertheless, his international recognition and long-term potential appear to have maintained the interest of several leading European clubs.

© Iconsport / ICONSPORT

Liverpool and Man United could challenge Man City for French goalkeeper

Manchester City's reported interest is particularly intriguing given the presence of Gianluigi Donnarumma, who remains the established first-choice goalkeeper under Enzo Maresca.

The Italian international has been a key figure since joining from Paris Saint-Germain, meaning Risser would face considerable competition for regular opportunities if he moved to the Etihad Stadium.

Any potential deal could therefore be viewed as a long-term investment, although there is currently no suggestion that City are planning to replace Donnarumma.

Liverpool's interest raises a different question, with uncertainty surrounding the long-term future of Alisson Becker potentially encouraging the Reds to assess younger alternatives.

The Brazilian has remained an important figure at Anfield, but Risser's age and experience in both Ligue 1 and the Champions League make him an attractive prospect for clubs planning beyond their current number ones.

Manchester United are also understood to be monitoring the Frenchman despite already having Senne Lammens in their squad.

Neither Liverpool nor United have been reported to have submitted a formal offer, and their interest remains at the monitoring stage.

Risser has previously attracted attention from other Premier League clubs, with Newcastle United making initial contact with his representatives in March.

Tottenham Hotspur were also linked with the goalkeeper earlier this year as they considered alternatives to Guglielmo Vicario.

The latest reports suggest that Lens could face a considerably more competitive market for Risser next summer, with Inter and Juventus providing additional interest from Serie A.

For Manchester City, the immediate issue is whether they are prepared to meet Lens's £35m valuation or negotiate a lower fee for a goalkeeper whose contract still has more than three years remaining.

With the French club under no immediate pressure to sell, their reported asking price may prove the decisive obstacle to any deal.