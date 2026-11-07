Liverpool transfer news: £33.4m Alisson replacement 'identified' amid Real Madrid battle fears

Liverpool have reportedly set their sights on a move for Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen amid uncertainty over Alisson Becker's future.

Reds number one Alisson - now 34 - is out of contract at the end of the current campaign and has failed to cover himself in glory during the Andoni Iraola era so far.

Alisson was guilty of a sloppy pass out from the back that led to Arsenal's winner last weekend, while he has already conceded 10 goals in just four Champions League games.

The Brazilian's age, contract situation and questionable performances have naturally triggered speculation surrounding his next career move, amid claims that Flamengo want to sign Alisson next summer.

Iraola does have 26-year-old Giorgi Mamardashvili waiting in the wings, but if the legendary Alisson does move on, Liverpool are seemingly minded to enter the market for a direct successor.

Liverpool transfer news: Reds 'turn attention' to Brighton's Bart Verbruggen

© Imago / Action Plus

According to Football Insider, the Merseyside giants have now switched their attention to Verbruggen, who has excelled for both club and country in recent months.

The 24-year-old has kept 11 clean sheets in 14 games across all competitions, including six in nine top-flight games, helping Brighton cement an unlikely top-three place in the Premier League table.

Verbruggen has also established himself as Netherlands' number one, earning 37 caps for Oranje, but he is now in the last two years of his contract at the Amex Stadium.

The report adds that 'work is already underway' at Liverpool regarding an Alisson succession plan, but they will not be the only club pursuing Verbruggen's services in 2207.

The Dutchman is valued at £33.4m by Transfermarkt and has kept a total of 36 clean sheets in 119 games for Brighton since joining from Anderlecht in the summer of 2023.

Liverpool to battle Real Madrid for Bart Verbruggen?

© Iconsport / KOEN VAN WEEL / ANP

As well as Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea were previously credited with an interest in Verbruggen, but neither are seen as serious contenders this time around.

However, the Reds could face intense competition from Real Madrid, who are thought to have earmarked Verbruggen as a potential long-term successor to Thibaut Courtois.

Like Alisson, Courtois is also 34 and due to become a free agent in 2027, so Liverpool may have to brace themselves for a bidding war with Real Madrid to prise Verbruggen away from the Amex.