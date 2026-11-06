Liverpool transfer news: Brazilian heavyweights 'plot audacious swoop' for Anfield star as bitter rivals face the drop

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has reportedly been identified as a possible target for Brazilian giants Flamengo.

The 34-year-old goalkeeper has recently entered the final 12 months of his current Anfield contract.

Liverpool activated a clause in March to extend his deal by a year, keeping him at the club until June 2027.

However, should the two parties fail to agree another extension, the veteran could leave on a free transfer next summer.

Liverpool face no immediate risk of losing their first-choice goalkeeper, but Flamengo are understood to be assessing whether a bold move is viable.

Flamengo ‘split’ over Alisson Becker move

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According to Sport Witness, Alisson's name has been seriously discussed by senior figures involved in Flamengo's long-term plans.

The Rio de Janeiro club are weighing up whether to make a concerted attempt to bring the experienced international back to Brazil.

Some executives feel his proven quality and elite standing would make him a strong addition to the squad.

Others are said to be more sceptical, citing his age and recent underwhelming displays for Brazil.

Flamengo are also facing financial challenges that could significantly limit their spending ahead of next season.

Even without a transfer fee, the club would need to decide whether they could meet Alisson's substantial wage demands.

Could Internacional’s relegation boost Flamengo?

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Should Flamengo choose to pursue their interest, they would face a major geographical and emotional obstacle.

Alisson developed in Internacional’s academy and has previously expressed a wish to return to his boyhood club one day.

Internacional are widely considered his likeliest destination if he eventually moves back to Brazil, but they are currently fighting to avoid relegation.

According to the report, some Flamengo figures are hoping their rivals fall into the second division.

Relegation would weaken Internacional’s ability to persuade Alisson to return or meet his wage demands, potentially putting Flamengo in a stronger negotiating position.