Preview: Orlando City vs New England Revolution - prediction, team news, lineups

Orlando City SC host New England Revolution in MLS regular-season action at Inter&Co Stadium on Saturday on Decision Day.

Orlando City SC are guaranteed a seventh consecutive playoff appearance, but they sit ninth in the Eastern Conference table on 43 points, and only a win can lift them level with seventh-placed FC Cincinnati on 46 and, with help from other results, out of the wild-card game.

New England Revolution have a different incentive, as they are third on 58 points, one behind Inter Miami, and a result better than Miami's at home to Charlotte FC would secure the second seed and home advantage through the conference semi-finals.

Match preview

Orlando City SC won only four of their first 15 league games before the World Cup break, so the club replaced head coach Oscar Pareja with assistant Martin Perelman as interim in March.

The Lions have won eight, lost five and drawn five of their 18 games since the restart, but they are now winless in three, after a 2-2 home draw with New York City FC on October 24 in which they conceded on the last kick.

They then drew 2-2 at Chicago Fire on October 29 after leading 2-0 at half time, and lost 4-0 at Charlotte FC on October 31.

Orlando have conceded 14 goals in their last six league games, and the Charlotte defeat, where Maxime Crepeau saved a penalty only for Abdoulaye Doucoure to score the rebound in the 84th minute, was their first scoreless game in 26 matches across all competitions.

Antoine Griezmann has 14 goals and seven assists in 17 MLS games since arriving in the summer, although his run of 12 straight league games with a goal contribution, which equalled the club record set by Martin Ojeda in 2025, ended at Charlotte.

Perelman can still rely on home form, as Orlando are unbeaten in their last six home league games (five wins, one draw) and have scored 15 goals to six conceded in a run that began on August 22.

© Imago / Icon Sportswire

New England Revolution have 58 points from 18 wins, 11 defeats and four draws in the first season of head coach Marko Mitrovic, who replaced Caleb Porter after two seasons without a playoff place.

The Revs clinched a playoff berth on October 14 with a 3-2 win at FC Cincinnati and then beat Chicago Fire 1-0, Philadelphia Union 2-1 away and Red Bull New York 3-2 to make it four straight wins.

Daniel Gazdag put the Revolution ahead in the 53rd minute against Inter Miami on November 1, but Lionel Messi scored the winner in the 83rd minute of a 2-1 defeat in front of a season-high 54,112 at Gillette Stadium, which dropped New England from second to third.

Matt Turner made eight saves in the win over Red Bull New York, one short of his career high, and his 18 wins are a Revolution single-season record for a goalkeeper, although the Revs also let a two-goal lead slip to 2-2 by the 64th minute that night.

Dor Turgeman has 12 goals, 10 of them since the World Cup break, while captain Carles Gil has 13 assists this season and reached 100 regular-season assists against Red Bull New York.

Mitrovic has built around young players, with Peyton Miller, who scored twice against Orlando on September 19, starting alongside the 21-year-olds Brooklyn Raines, Ethan Kohler and Joshua Wynder against Miami.

Orlando City Major League Soccer form:

New England Revolution Major League Soccer form:

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Orlando were without defenders Griffin Dorsey (back) and captain Robin Jansson (foot) and forward Tyrese Spicer (foot) at Charlotte, and none of them has been confirmed fit to return.

David Brekalo is back after serving a suspension for yellow-card accumulation at Charlotte, but The Mane Land reports that Iago, who was booked there, will serve a suspension in this game.

That leaves Wilder Cartagena, who covered at centre-back for Brekalo at Charlotte, and Brekalo as the likeliest central pairing, with Vinicius Nogueira under pressure at right back after he was substituted at half time following a rough first half.

Griezmann, Martin Ojeda and Ivan Angulo all started at Charlotte with no injury reported, and Angulo's seventh goal of the season at Chicago on October 28 was also his 19th for the club in all competitions.

New England had not published an injury report at the time of writing, but Jack Harrison (quadriceps) and Leonardo Campana continue to be out since March with a lower-body injury.

Alhassan Yusuf (hamstring) has returned from injury and was on the bench against Inter Miami.

Mitrovic started Turner behind Ilay Feingold, Kohler, Wynder and Will Sands against Miami, with Matt Polster and Raines in central midfield and Miller, Gil and Gazdag supporting Turgeman.

Orlando City possible starting lineup:

Crepeau; Nogueira, Brekalo, Cartagena, Taifi; Angulo, Braian Ojeda, Otavio, Pasalic; Martin Ojeda, Griezmann

New England Revolution possible starting lineup:

Turner; Sands, Wynder, Kohler, Feingold; Polster, Raines; Miller, Gil, Gazdag; Turgeman

We say: Orlando City 2-3 New England Revolution

New England should edge a high-scoring game because their quick attacks, which produced four goals in the September 19 meeting, face an Orlando defence that has conceded 14 goals in six league games and is short of Jansson, Dorsey and, reportedly, Iago.

Orlando's case rests on five wins in six home league games and on Griezmann, but those results came against sides such as Toronto FC and D.C. United, while their latest games against New England, Chicago and Charlotte brought one point from nine and 10 goals conceded.

Orlando had scored in every match in all competitions since May before the 4-0 defeat at Charlotte, so a goal for Griezmann or Martin Ojeda is more likely than not, which is why we expect the Lions to score twice and still fall one short.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.