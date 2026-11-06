Gian Piero Gasperini 'demands' Chelsea fix to solve Roma second-half crisis

Roma are understood to be considering a move for Chelsea winger Jamie Gittens when the January transfer window opens as they look to add further depth to their attack.

Under head coach Gian Piero Gasperini this season, the Giallorossi have found it difficult to sustain their intensity in the closing stages of major fixtures.

Their latest setback saw them surrender a two-goal cushion in a frustrating 3-2 Champions League loss to Manchester United.

The result came after a comparable European collapse against Real Madrid and a squandered 2-0 lead against domestic rivals Inter Milan.

With Devyne Rensch now part of an expanding injury list, Roma are keen to bring in suitable cover amid a packed schedule.

Roma 'target' Chelsea winger for January acquisition

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La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Roma sporting director Tony D'Amico intends to strengthen the squad once the winter transfer window opens.

D'Amico is said to be prioritising a lively left winger and a technically accomplished midfielder who could offer the side greater tactical flexibility.

Gittens has reportedly moved to the top of Roma's list after the club pursued the Chelsea forward during the summer.

The Serie A side are believed to be seeking a loan deal for the young Englishman, whose pace could add a new dimension to their attack.

Should a move prove beyond their reach, Roma are also keeping tabs on Real Madrid youngster Endrick and Stuttgart winger Jamie Leweling.

Frosinone prospect Giogi Kvernadze is another player under consideration as Gasperini seeks recruits who can make a difference in demanding matches.

What could new arrivals bring to Gasperini's system?

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Gasperini's approach relies on an unrelenting press, placing considerable physical and mental demands on his starting players.

A shortage of options on the bench has left the manager with limited scope to vary his substitutions or change the pace of matches late on.

The above source reports that Roma have shipped eight of their 10 league goals after the interval this season, underlining concerns over their ability to maintain energy levels.

The addition of a direct winger such as Gittens alongside a composed midfielder could give Gasperini the rotation options required to sustain his intense style.

Roma's hierarchy are said to be keen to repeat the impact of Donyell Malen's arrival last January and potentially build a squad capable of challenging for major honours.