Preview: Angers vs Nice - prediction, team news, lineups

Angers can stay above the Ligue 1 relegation line on Sunday with a victory over a rejuvenated Nice at Stade Raymond Kopa.

A 2-0 defeat at Lyon last weekend dropped Les Scoistes down to 15th in the table, while Nice climbed up to eighth after a convincing 5-2 home win versus Rennes.

Match preview

The fall international window seemed to kill any momentum Angers might have had leading up to that as they aim to get back in the win column this weekend for the first time since September.

Stephane Gilli’s men have claimed just one point from their last four Ligue 1 affairs since the season resumed in October, putting them a point above Le Mans who are currently in the last automatic relegation place.

This team have won just one of their five home games in the competition this season, going without a point in three of those outings.

So far in 2026-27 they have allowed nine goals at home in Ligue 1, one more than they gave up in their final eight league fixtures a season ago.

Defending dead-ball situations has been an issue for them this season, as they are tied with Auxerre for the second-most set-piece goals conceded (five) in the competition so far.

Les Scoistes have yet to earn a single point domestically against a Ligue 1 side currently in the top half of the table after nine matchdays.

© Iconsport / Baptiste Fernandez

It appears as though Olivier Pantaloni has at last been able to get Nice on track, with his team showing plenty of consistency since the fall.

The club, who were a game away from relegation a season ago, have won four of their last five league fixtures, and could win three straight top flight outings this weekend for the first time in 2026.

Le Gym can also claim their second away triumph of the campaign, which would match their total from the 2026 portion of last season.

Nice have lost their only domestic away match of the campaign when netting first, with their lone triumph as the visitors occurring after conceding the opener.

After nine Ligue 1 matchdays, they have amassed the same number of points that they had at this stage of last season (14).

The side from southern France are unbeaten versus Angers at Stade Raymond Kopa this decade, winning four of those six outings.

Angers Ligue 1 form:

Nice Ligue 1 form:

Team News

© Iconsport / Anthony Bibard

A calf strain will likely prevent Oumar Pona from featuring for Angers, though, Anthony Lopes likely would have gotten the call between the sticks regardless.

Amine El Ouazzini is expected to sit out as well, with Haris Belkebla and Prosper Peter likely to be the attacking pair.

At Nice, Laurent Abergel and Antoine Mendy are recovering from cruciate ligament tears, Moise Bombito remains doubtful with a lower leg fracture, Ali Abdi has a leg issue, while Axel Witsel is questionable because of a muscle strain.

Elye Wahi netted a hat-trick for them against Rennes, with Jonathan Clauss and Mohamed Amoura also scoring at Allianz Riviera.

Angers possible starting lineup:

Lopes; Raolisoa, Arcus, Camara, Lefort, Kalulu; Belkhdim, Van den Boomen, Allevinah; Peter, Belkebla

Nice possible starting lineup:

Diouf; Mandza, Ndayishimiye, Abdelmonem; Clauss, Coulibaly, Boudaoui, Nkounkou; Diop, Hein; Wahi

We say: Angers 0-2 Nice

Nice are starting to find their form and given how strong they are in possession we expect they will eventually wear down the home side and come out on top.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.