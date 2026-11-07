Premier League Gameweek 10
Crystal Palace
Nov 8, 2026 2.00pm
Selhurst Park
Liverpool

Team News: Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Palace vs. Liverpool injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Iconsport / Mark Fletcher, MI News & Sport / Alamy

Liverpool will hope to avoid a third consecutive defeat in all competitions when they take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Sunday in the Premier League.

The Reds are sixth in the table with 15 points, whereas their hosts are 18th with just seven points, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

CRYSTAL PALACE vs. LIVERPOOL

CRYSTAL PALACE

Out: Ismaila Sarr (groin), Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf), Chadi Riad (knee), Jean-Philippe Mateta (suspended)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Henderson; Canvot, Disasi, Richards; Khalaili, Wharton, Kamada, Mitchell; Pino, Guessand; Nketiah

LIVERPOOL

Out: Jeremie Frimpong (hamstring), Giovanni Leoni (ACL), Connor Bradley (knee), Hugo Ekitike (Achilles)

Doubtful: Ryan Gravenberch (heel)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alisson; Araujo, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Gakpo, Wirtz, Barcola; Isak

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