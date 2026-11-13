Mauricio Pochettino's record against every Premier League club after Man United appointment

Manchester United have appointed Mauricio Pochettino as their new head coach, with the Argentine replacing Michael Carrick, who was sacked on Thursday after the club’s worst-ever start to a Premier League season left them in the relegation zone.

The 54-year-old, who led the United States to the 2026 World Cup, where they topped Group D before a 4-1 last-16 defeat to Belgium, has now signed for the Red Devils on a deal that runs until the summer of 2029.

With Old Trafford the seventh senior post of a managerial career that began at Espanyol in January 2009, Pochettino returns to club football for the first time since leaving Chelsea by mutual consent in May 2024.

Having also managed Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur, Pochettino arrives at Old Trafford with a wealth of Premier League experience ahead of his first game in charge, a daunting trip to Liverpool on Sunday, November 22.

With that in mind, Sports Mole takes a look at Pochettino’s record against every club in the current Premier League, as well as the sides he is yet to come up against.

Every current Premier League club Mauricio Pochettino has faced and his record against them

© Imago / Crystal Pix

Pochettino’s Premier League record against Arsenal reads three wins, eight draws and four defeats from 15 games, a middling return given how rarely north London derbies are kind to anyone.

All three of those top-flight victories came with Spurs, while his last top-flight meeting with the Gunners ended in a 5-0 thrashing as Chelsea boss in April 2024.

Pochettino has a solid Premier League record against Aston Villa, winning four, drawing two and losing three of his nine meetings with them in the competition.

Three of those top-flight triumphs came with Tottenham, including a 3-1 victory on the opening weekend of 2019-20, but he failed to beat Villa in two Premier League attempts with Chelsea.

Bournemouth have been among Pochettino’s favourite Premier League opponents, with seven wins, two draws and just one defeat in 10 top-flight meetings.

The Argentine’s sides have so far scored 24 Premier League goals against the Cherries and conceded only four, including a 5-1 away win in 2015 and a 5-0 Boxing Day rout in 2018.

Brentford are the only current Premier League side Pochettino has faced in the competition and never beaten.

Both Premier League meetings came during his season at Chelsea, with the Bees winning 2-0 in October 2023 before the sides drew 2-2 in March 2024.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Pochettino boasts an impressive Premier League record against Brighton, winning five of his seven top-flight meetings with the Seagulls, including both with Chelsea.

The 54-year-old’s only Premier League defeat to Brighton came in a 3-0 loss in October 2019, just weeks before his Tottenham exit.

Chelsea

Pochettino faced Chelsea 13 times in the Premier League before managing them, winning five, drawing two and losing six.

The standout league result was Tottenham’s 5-3 victory on New Year’s Day 2015, while the infamous 2-2 Premier League draw at Stamford Bridge in May 2016 ended Spurs’ title hopes.

No club in this season’s Premier League has lost to Pochettino more often in the competition than Crystal Palace, who have managed one draw and one win in 15 top-flight meetings with him.

The Argentine’s sides have beaten Palace in 11 successive top-flight games, and his 2.67 Premier League points per game against them is his best against any club he has faced more than six times in the competition.

Everton have been kind Premier League opponents for Pochettino, who has won eight, drawn six and lost just two of his 16 top-flight meetings with them.

Pochettino’s teams have scored 33 Premier League goals against the Toffees, including a 6-2 win at Goodison Park in December 2018 and a 6-0 home thrashing with Chelsea in April 2024.

Pochettino has a perfect Premier League record against Fulham, winning all six top-flight meetings across his spells at Southampton, Tottenham and Chelsea.

The Argentine’s teams have scored 13 Premier League goals against the Cottagers and conceded just two, with Fulham yet to take a single top-flight point off him.

Mauricio Pochettino's Record Against Every Current Premier League Club Tap a button to change the order. Swipe the table to see all columns. 18 clubs Sort by PPG PL wins PL goals All comps wins All comps played Club A-Z Mauricio Pochettino's results against each current Premier League club, in the Premier League and in all competitions, with the table sortable using the buttons above. Premier League All competitions Club P W D L GF GA PPG P W D L Arsenal 15 3 8 4 19 26 1.13 17 4 8 5 Aston Villa 9 4 2 3 14 10 1.56 12 6 3 3 Bournemouth 10 7 2 1 24 4 2.30 10 7 2 1 Brentford 2 0 1 1 2 4 0.50 2 0 1 1 Brighton and Hove Albion 7 5 1 1 11 8 2.29 9 7 1 1 Chelsea 13 5 2 6 20 23 1.31 17 6 2 9 Crystal Palace 15 13 1 1 24 5 2.67 17 13 1 3 Everton 16 8 6 2 33 14 1.88 16 8 6 2 Fulham 6 6 0 0 13 2 3.00 7 7 0 0 Hull City 6 6 0 0 19 3 3.00 6 6 0 0 Leeds United - - - - - - - 1 1 0 0 Liverpool 16 3 5 8 19 28 0.88 19 3 5 11 Manchester City 16 4 5 7 25 31 1.06 23 6 5 12 Manchester United 15 5 3 7 18 17 1.20 16 5 3 8 Newcastle United 14 7 1 6 23 23 1.57 16 9 1 6 Nottingham Forest 2 1 0 1 3 3 1.50 3 2 0 1 Sunderland 9 4 5 0 14 8 1.89 11 4 5 2 Tottenham Hotspur 5 2 0 3 10 8 1.20 5 2 0 3 P Played W Won D Drawn L Lost GF Goals for GA Goals against PPG Premier League points per game (three for a win, one for a draw) Bars under each club: top is the Premier League record, lower is all competitions. Wins Draws Losses. PPG is green at two or above and red below one. Leeds United have not faced Pochettino in the Premier League.

Hull City

Hull City have had no answer to Pochettino either, losing all six of their Premier League meetings with him.

Pochettino’s teams have scored 19 top-flight goals and conceded three against the Tigers, highlighted by a 7-1 win at the KCOM Stadium on the final day of the 2016-17 Premier League season.

Leeds United

Pochettino has never faced Leeds United in the Premier League, with his only meeting with them coming in the FA Cup fifth round in February 2024.

Conor Gallagher’s 90th-minute winner gave his Chelsea side a 3-2 FA Cup win at Stamford Bridge, meaning Pochettino is yet to lose to the Whites in any competition.

Liverpool

Liverpool have been Pochettino’s toughest Premier League opponents, with just three wins, five draws and eight defeats in 16 top-flight meetings.

Pochettino’s 0.88 Premier League points per game against them is his worst against any club he has faced more than twice in the competition, and outside the league he also lost the 2019 Champions League final and the 2024 League Cup showpiece to the Reds.

Manchester City

Pochettino has won four, drawn five and lost seven of his 16 Premier League games against Manchester City.

Tottenham beat City in three successive top-flight meetings between September 2015 and October 2016, while his Chelsea side twice held Pep Guardiola’s side in the league, including a 4-4 thriller in November 2023.

Manchester United

Pochettino’s new employers have had the better of him in the Premier League, with five wins, three draws and seven defeats in 15 top-flight meetings.

The 54-year-old’s best league results against the Red Devils include a 3-0 win at Old Trafford in August 2018 and a 4-3 Chelsea victory in April 2024, though United also beat his Spurs side in the 2018 FA Cup semi-final.

Newcastle United

Pochettino’s Premier League record against Newcastle is otherwise evenly balanced, with seven wins, one draw and six defeats in 14 games, and 23 goals both scored and conceded.

The Argentine’s Southampton side won 4-0 in a league clash in March 2014, but Tottenham crashed to a 5-1 loss at St James’ Park on the final day of the 2015-16 Premier League season.

Nottingham Forest

Pochettino has faced Nottingham Forest twice in the Premier League, both times as Chelsea boss, winning one and losing one.

Anthony Elanga’s goal earned the Tricky Trees a 1-0 league win at Stamford Bridge in September 2023, before the Blues won 3-2 at the City Ground in the Premier League in May 2024.

Sunderland

Sunderland are one of three current Premier League clubs Pochettino is unbeaten against in the competition, with four wins and five draws in nine top-flight meetings.

The pick of those Premier League results was a 4-1 home win with Spurs in January 2016, although he has lost twice to the Black Cats in cup competitions.

Tottenham Hotspur

Pochettino lost all three of his Premier League meetings with Tottenham as Southampton boss, two of them by 3-2 scorelines.

The Argentine manager then won both English top-flight games against his old club with Chelsea in 2023-24, including a 4-1 victory in north London in November 2023.

Which current Premier League clubs has Pochettino never faced, and when will he meet them?

© Iconsport / PA images

Coventry City and Ipswich Town are the only current Premier League clubs Pochettino has never faced in any competition.

The Sky Blues ended a 25-year absence from the top flight this season, which means they were outside the Premier League throughout his spells at Southampton, Tottenham and Chelsea.

The Argentine’s first meeting with Coventry should come when they visit Old Trafford on Saturday, December 5, in what is scheduled to be his fourth league game in charge.

Ipswich’s only recent top-flight season came after he had left English football, and with United having already hosted them on August 30, his first meeting with the Tractor Boys is set for Portman Road on Saturday, April 17, 2027.

