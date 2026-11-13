Four clubs Bruno Fernandes could join after Man Utd captain rejects new contract offer

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has reportedly rejected a second contract offer from the club, raising further questions about his long-term future at Old Trafford.

The Portugal international's current agreement expires in June 2027, although United do have the option to extend it by a further 12 months.

However, with the two parties yet to reach an agreement, the possibility of Fernandes ultimately moving on has increased.

Fernandes has previously spoken about his ambitions beyond Manchester, expressing an interest in moving to Spain and returning to Italy or Portugal.

Given the fresh uncertainty over his future, Sports Mole has taken a look at four clubs Fernandes could join.

Sporting

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A return to Sporting CP would be the most emotional option for Fernandes, who established himself as one of Europe's most influential midfielders during his time in Lisbon.

The Portuguese international scored 63 goals in 137 appearances for Sporting after joining from Sampdoria in 2017, becoming captain and winning the Portuguese League Cup and Portuguese Cup before moving to Old Trafford in January 2020.

In an interview with Canal 11 last year, Fernandes admitted a return to Sporting appealed to him, stating: "I've thought about returning to Portugal.

"Going back to where you were once happy can tarnish the image you have left. Out of affection and respect, my first choice would be Sporting.

"But I don't want to spoil the beautiful image I have. Even for family reasons, I would like to return to Portugal. But I don't want to go there only for what I did but because I can add something."

Fernandes has a long history with Italian football, having represented Novara, Udinese and Sampdoria before moving to Sporting.

He has previously spoken about a potential return to Italy, stating: "I have many links to the country. My daughter was born there and she keeps saying that she wants to learn Italian and if I could provide that and play for a club in Italy that has big aims and fight for a chance to win titles, it's an idea that like."

A team like Juventus, the most successful club in Italy, would certainly fit the bill and they have previously been linked with the Portuguese playmaker.

Juventus have also struggled in recent years, having not won a Serie A title since 2020, and would surely benefit from the addition of a player like Fernandes.

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Atletico Madrid could offer Fernandes the opportunity to play in Spain, which is another of his stated ambitions.

Atletico would represent an attractive destination given they regularly challenge Real Madrid and Barcelona in La Liga and are a constant presence in the Champions League.

Fernandes' creativity, intensity and ability to operate in several midfield roles could make him an appealing signing for Diego Simeone.

Al Hilal

Al Hilal represent a very different proposition, having already demonstrated their willingness to spend heavily in an attempt to bring Fernandes to Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Pro League side reportedly made an offer worth around £100m to Manchester United in 2025, while Fernandes was understood to have been offered wages of up to £700,000 per week.

Despite the financial appeal, the Portuguese international rejected the opportunity, explaining: "The president of Al Hilal called me a month ago to ask... But I simply want to stay at the highest level, playing in the big competitions, because I still feel capable of that."

However, Al Hilal remain admirers of Fernandes and another approach could prove difficult to turn down given the finances involved.