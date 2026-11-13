Harry Kane receives new England GOAT verdict as 120-goal prediction made (exclusive)

Harry Kane has usurped Wayne Rooney as the best England player of his generation, but he still trails the 1966 World Cup winners among the all-time greats, Darren Bent has exclusively told Sports Mole.

Kane now stands alone in both appearances and goals for the England men's national team, having broken Peter Shilton's record of 125 caps with his 126th senior international outing against Croatia on Thursday night.

The Bayern Munich talisman had already held the England all-time goals record for over three years, surpassing Wayne Rooney's 53 in March 2023, and his penalty in the Nations League took him onto 92 for the men's team.

Kane also reached the zenith of individual footballing achievements by winning the Ballon d'Or last month, but the England captain is yet to lead his nation to a World Cup or Euros triumph.

As a result, ex-England, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur striker Bent - who scored four goals in 13 England games - believes that Kane is still not quite in the conversation with Sir Bobby Moore and Sir Bobby Charlton.

"Difficult" to rank Harry Kane as England's greatest player

© Imago / Craig Mercer

"It's really difficult to go against those boys from the 60s. They climbed the mountain and won the World Cup, and there will obviously have been Ballon d'Or winners in that team as well," Bent told Sports Mole via MrQ sportsbook.

"It's difficult to automatically put Harry Kane above them. But certainly in my generation, it would either be him or Wayne Rooney as the greatest England player.

"When you look at Kane being the all-time record caps holder and the all-time record goalscorer, it's hard to put Rooney above him. I'd probably say that, for this modern generation, it would be Kane.

"If Kane were to win the World Cup, he would automatically go into a bracket alongside the likes of Bobby Charlton as one of England's greatest players. But he's already in the conversation, and that's massive in itself. To put him in the conversation with those greats, legends and icons is special."

How many England goals could Harry Kane score?

© Iconsport / SPI

With an unrivalled 92 goals in an unparalleled 126 caps, Kane finds the net at a rate of 0.73 goals per game for the England national team, compared to Rooney's 0.44 and Charlton's 0.46.

The Tottenham legend turns 34 next year, but barring injury or an unexpected early retirement, Euro 2028 and the 2030 World Cup are very much on the horizon.

Asking AI to predict how many England goals Kane could rack up before retirement, the 33-year-old is projected to find the net 120 times for his country, should he call it quits after the 2030 World Cup.

Such a total would currently put Kane third on the all-time international scorers list, above Ali Daei (108) and only behind Lionel Messi (126) and Cristiano Ronaldo (146).

Kane is already joint-sixth in the charts alongside Robert Lewandowski, and two more will take him level with Romelu Lukaku's 94 for Belgium, while he needs three to match Sunil Chhetri's 95 for India.

Darren Bent was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of MrQ Live Casino.