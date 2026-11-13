Preview: Belarus vs Albania - prediction, team news, lineups

The top two teams in Group 1 of League C in the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League will lock horns on Sunday, as Belarus tackle Albania.

Belarus are second in the section, boasting 10 points from five matches, while Albania are at the head of the group, gathering 12 points from their five games.

Match preview

Belarus boast a record of three wins, one draw and one defeat from their five matches in the section, and they have actually been victorious in each of their last three, including a 2-0 success over San Marino last time out.

Viktor Goncharenko's side have already secured a top-two spot in Group 1 of League C, but they need to beat Albania to finish first and secure qualification to League B for the next Nations League.

Belarus will enter the League B/C playoffs if they fail to overcome Albania, but they cannot be caught by Finland in the final set of fixtures.

The national side started their Group 1 of League C campaign with a 2-0 defeat to Albania before drawing 0-0 with Finland, but nine points from the last nine available has been enough to secure a top-two finish at this stage of proceedings.

Belarus also have the best defensive record in their section, conceding only twice, which will hand them confidence ahead of this match.

© Iconsport / Maksim Konstantinov, SOPA Images, Sipa USA

Albania, meanwhile, will enter the match off the back of a 2-0 win over Finland, which moved them onto 12 points from their five games in the section.

It has been a strong Nations League campaign for the Red and Blacks, who are in charge of first position in the group heading into their clash with Belarus.

Rolando Maran's side will be promoted to League B as group winners if they are able to avoid defeat by Belarus, but they will enter the League B/C playoffs should a loss occur in this contest.

Albania competed in League B in 2022-23 and 2024-25 before being relegated to League C, but they have never been present in League A.

The national side had lost five games in a row before beginning their 2026-27 Nations League campaign, so it has been a successful period for Maran's team.

Belarus Nations League form:

Belarus form (all competitions):

Albania Nations League form:

Albania form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Light Studio Agency

Belarus will have Herman Barkouski and Artsiom Shumanski available for selection, with the pair serving suspensions in the clash with San Marino last time out.

However, Aleksandr Svirepa is now banned after being sent off against San Marino.

Vladislav Kalinin picked up an injury in the team's last match and is now highly unlikely to be involved in the clash with Albania on Sunday.

Max Ebong and Valery Gromyko are both set to be notable starters for Belarus here, while there could be another spot in the final third of the field for teenager Timofey Simanenka.

Albania, meanwhile, have no suspension concerns for this match, and they have also not reported any injuries following their 2-0 success over Finland.

Rey Manaj has now found the back of the net on 14 occasions in 50 appearances for his country, and he will once again operate in the final third of the field.

Meanwhile, there will be a start for Kristjan Asllani, with the 24-year-old in line to win his 48th cap for the national side in this contest.

Elseid Hysaj will also be a notable starter for the away side at the back.

Belarus possible starting lineup:

Lapoukhov; Lukashov, Volkov, Gomanov, Pechenin; Selyava, Bocherov; Kontsevoy, Ebong, Gromyko; Simanenka

Albania possible starting lineup:

Berisha; Djimsiti, Ismajli, Mitaj; Hysaj, Ramadani, Asllani, Pilo; Muci, Manaj, Laci

We say: Belarus 1-1 Albania

This is a tough match to call, as both sides have a lot of quality. Cases can be made for either to win it, but we are expecting a tight game to finish all square.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.