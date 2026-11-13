Norway vs. Wales: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Nations League clash

Norway and Wales will lock horns in the UEFA Nations League on Saturday, and both are still in with a chance of reaching the quarter-finals of the tournament.

The hosts are fourth in Group 4 of League A, picking up three points from four matches, while Wales are third, also on three points from four games in the section.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details about how to watch the Nations League fixture.

What time does Norway vs. Wales kick off?

The Nations League match between Norway and Wales kicks off at 5pm UK time on Saturday.

Where is Norway vs. Wales being played?

The Nations League fixture is being played at Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo.

Ullevaal Stadion is the largest football stadium in Norway with a capacity of approximately 28,000.

How to watch Norway vs. Wales in the UK

TV channels

The Nations League clash will be available on BBC Two for viewers in the UK.

Online streaming

UK viewers can stream the game live online via BBC iPlayer, which is available on a number of devices, including desktop, laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Highlights

Highlights of the Nations League clash will be available on BBC iPlayer, as well as the respective X, Facebook and YouTube channels.

What is at stake for Norway and Wales?

Norway have lost each of their last three matches in Group A4 to give themselves a mountain to climb, while Wales have been beaten in three of their four games in the tournament.

The two sides have collected three points each in Group A4 but can still qualify for the quarter-finals ahead of the final two rounds of matches.

Norway need to beat both Wales and Denmark to stand a chance of being in the final eight, and a win over the latter would give them the lead in the head-to-head tie-breaker.

Wales could join second-placed Denmark on six points with a win in this game, depending on what occurs between the Danes and Portugal in the section's other fixture.

Craig Bellamy's side cannot qualify for the quarter-finals if they lose to Norway and Denmark beat Portugal, or if they draw and Denmark avoid defeat.