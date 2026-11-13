Preview: Latvia vs Armenia - prediction, team news, lineups

Latvia will welcome Armenia to Stadions Skonto on Sunday afternoon for the final clash in UEFA Nations League C Group 2.

Both teams' positions in the standings have already been confirmed, with the hosts destined to finish at the bottom of the table and the visitors guaranteed to finish third.

Match preview

Latvia have endured a miserable 2026-27 UEFA Nations League campaign, failing to secure a single victory and picking up just one point from their five fixtures to date.

Paolo Nicolato's side are, therefore, guaranteed to finish bottom of the standings, as they are unable to make up the four-point gap to third-placed Armenia with only one game remaining.

However, Latvia will be spared relegation from League C due to the restructuring of the competition into a three-league system for the 2028-29 edition, meaning all third and fourth-placed finishers will retain their status in League C.

Regardless, Nicolato will be desperate for his side to avoid finishing an entire campaign without claiming a victory, while also looking to end Latvia's seven-game unbeaten run across all competitions - since defeating Gibraltar in back-to-back matches to ensure they avoided relegation to League D in March 2026.

Latvia have shown signs of improvement in recent matches, scoring in each of their last three games after initially failing to find the net in their opening two, although they have conceded two goals in each of those three defeats.

© Imago / Artur Stabulnieks

The hosts were also defeated comfortably by Armenia in the reverse fixture on matchday one, with Georgiy Harutyunyan and Artur Gharibyan finding the back of the net either side of half-time to secure all three points for Sunday's visitors.

That victory was the last time Armenia emerged victorious, however, as Yeghishe Melikyan's side have subsequently recorded two defeats and two draws.

Those results leave Armenia third in the table heading into the final fixture, and while they trail second-placed Cyprus by only three points, their inferior head-to-head record means they are unable to climb up the standings.

Armenia, since losing to Cyprus on matchday three, have remained unbeaten in their last two games, recording back-to-back draws, and they will be looking to build on those results with another win against Latvia on Sunday.

Alongside winning 2-0 in the reverse fixture in September, Armenia have also won four of the last five clashes with Latvia, including all of the last three encounters.

Armenia have scored at least two goals in all of their last four victories over Latvia, with the exception being a 2-0 defeat in Latvia in October 2023.

Latvia Nations League form:

Latvia form (all competitions):

L

L

D

L

L

L

Armenia Nations League form:

Armenia form (all competitions):

D

W

L

L

D

D

Team News

© Imago

Deniss Melniks scored Latvia's only goal in the 2-1 defeat to Montenegro earlier this week, and the defender should continue alongside Antonijs Cernomordijs and Oskars Vientiess.

Further forward, Andrejs Ciganiks and Eduards Daskevics should provide the width in attacking areas, with Roberts Uldrikis leading the line.

Meanwhile, Gharibyan scored his second goal in the Nations League against Cyprus earlier this week, and after also finding the back of the net in the reverse fixture against Latvia, the striker should start once again.

Gharibyan should be supported by Zhirayr Shaghoyan, Artur Serobyan and Narek Grigoryan, with Ugochukwu Iwu and Karlen Hovhannisyan partnering at the base of midfield.

Latvia possible starting lineup:

Matrevics; Jurkovskis, Melniks, Cernomordijs, Vientiess, Cirkin; Daskevics, Vapne, Zelenkovs, Ciganiks; Uldrikis

Armenia possible starting lineup:

Mishiev; Bandikyan, Harutyunyan, Mkrtchyan, Tiknizyan; Hovhannisyan, Iwu; Grigoryan, Serobyan, Shaghoyan; Gharibyan

We say: Latvia 1-2 Armenia

Latvia have scored in each of their last three matches, and while we expect them to continue that streak, Armenia demonstrated their superiority on matchday one and should have enough to win again.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.