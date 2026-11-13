Norway vs. Wales: Erling Haaland plan revealed by Craig Bellamy ahead of key UEFA Nations League clash

Craig Bellamy has revealed his plan to stop Erling Haaland as Wales square off against Norway on Saturday evening.

With two matches remaining, Wales make the trip to Norway sitting level on points with their upcoming opponents in Group A4.

As a result of Wales winning the reverse fixture in Cardiff, they will guarantee at least third place in the group with another victory.

Although Wales prevented Haaland from scoring in that contest, the Manchester City star boasts an incredible record of 65 goals from 59 appearances for his country.

During his pre-match press conference, Bellamy was naturally quizzed on how he wants Wales to play against Haaland.

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Bellamy reveals Wales' Haaland plan

While Bellamy admitted that adopting a specific strategy was "easier said than done", he was clear that he wants his players to repeat what they did in the first game.

He told reporters: "Drive up and don't let him dictate It's easier said than done. You can't have him dictating the game. That's true of all players, really, but it's much harder when someone is getting in your face and stopping you from having time on the ball.

"It's a collective responsibility, not just an individual one. You have to consider the distance between Ethan [Ampadu] and Haaland.

"You can't open up the middle too much because balls are going to come into his feet. You have to get your distances right, be side-on, and make sure you're aware of his runs.

"He has the ability to take a team on, but he also has the willingness to make those runs.

"It's also important how we use the ball. If we use it well, develop our possession and move up the pitch, he has to work. He has to run and get back."

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Norway game a must-not lose for Wales

If Wales can avoid defeat in Norway, it would force Stale Solbakken's side to avoid losing in Denmark on matchday six to not finish bottom of the group.

Should Wales lose to Norway by a two-goal margin, relegation to League B would be confirmed due to their inferior head-to-head records against Norway and Denmark.