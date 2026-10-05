Erling Haaland injury: Man City receive fresh update from Norway before Liverpool showdown

Manchester City have received a fresh update on the fitness of star striker Erling Haaland ahead of their next Premier League fixture against Liverpool on Sunday.

Haaland asked to be replaced midway through the second half of Norway’s 2-1 UEFA Nations League away defeat to Portugal last weekend.

The 26-year-old was spotted limping and gingerly jogging before he was eventually replaced by Jorgen Strand Larsen in the 67th minute.

Haaland did not head straight down the tunnel, though, and sat next to his Norwegian teammates on the substitutes’ bench.

Nevertheless, the knock he has picked up on international duty has raised some concerns at Man City ahead of their blockbuster Premier League showdown at Anfield.

© Iconsport / Zuma

Haaland injury fears eased by Norway boss Solbakken

Speaking after Norway’s defeat, manager Stale Solbakken played down fears of Haaland sustaining a serious injury and that his early withdrawal was planned due to the hectic fixture schedule.

“Well, it wasn’t just with him; I spoke with about five or six players who have played a lot of minutes,” Solbakken told reporters.

“It’s important that they feel I’m listening to them, and we agreed that he would keep going until he felt he couldn’t contribute anymore. We were talking about the 60-minute mark or thereabouts.”

Solbakken added: “Jorgen [Strand Larsen] knew [that he would replace Haaland], so he was warming up – or rather, warming up extremely aggressively, so to speak – to avoid that stiff, cold feeling you get if you’re suddenly thrown into the game.

“I think [Haaland] ended up playing 65 minutes or something like that, but of course I thought he played a very, very good match in the build-up phase. He terrorised their centre-backs, which allowed us to sustain longer spells of possession in the first half because both centre-backs were occupied.”

Before drawing a blank in front of goal against Portugal, Haaland scored three goals across his first three Nations League appearances for Norway, increasing his exceptional international goal tally to 65 in just 59 games.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Haaland should be fit for Man City vs. Liverpool

Solbakken has also confirmed that Haaland is one of several Norway players who have already left the national team camp to return to their respective clubs.

“It’s not just him [Haaland], there’s a whole bunch leaving now,” he added. “They've been given a few days off from their clubs. They’ve booked a private plane that you and I can’t afford."

Haaland now has six full days to rest and recover from his minor issue before Man City travel to Merseyside to face Liverpool in the Premier League.

Enzo Maresca will be keen to have Man City's No.9 available for selection, as he has already scored five goals in as many Premier League games so far this season, helping the Citizens preserve their 100% start to the new season and climb to the top of the table.

City's fixture with Liverpool represents the club's first since they were found guilty of all charges relating to breaches of the Premier League's financial rules by an independent commission.

Man City continue to plead their innocence and lodged their appeal last Friday, as they strongly believe that the verdict contains “clear material errors, of law, principle and fact and is unsafe.”