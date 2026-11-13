Sacked Man United head coach Michael Carrick shows his class with emotional statement

Michael Carrick has released an emotional statement following his departure from Manchester United.

The 20-time English champions announced on Thursday that Carrick had been removed from his position at Old Trafford due to the team's struggles this season.

Mauricio Pochettino has since been confirmed as Man United's new head coach, with the Argentine set to officially take charge of the Red Devils next week.

Carrick has taken to social media to thank the club's fans for their constant support, while the Englishman said that it was an "immense privilege" to lead Man United.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Man United sacked Carrick on Thursday

"I've had the immense privilege of leading Manchester United, the football club that I love," Carrick wrote on Instagram. "There are very few who get to live that and feel it, and for that I'm incredibly grateful.

"With that comes huge responsibility, and to be at Manchester United, you need to understand exactly what that means. It's different to anywhere else. I want to say a big thank you to the supporters. I must say, you are a special, rare breed.

"We've had some great times this year and moments we'll all remember. The best thing about being in my position was seeing so many of you lose yourselves in the emotion of those moments, leaving the stadium desperate to come back again next time.

"I just wanted to give you something back. That love never dies. I know we've not had the results lately, but you've shown me nothing but love and support in times when the easiest thing, and what most end up doing, would be to turn the other way.

"That means more than a win or two. I want nothing but success for Manchester United. This club has been such a big part of my life and that will never change. I'll always be proud to have played my part and I'll always want the very best for it.

"I'll be right there with you from now on, watching from the sidelines, cheering the lads on."

© Iconsport / Xinhua

When will Pochettino officially take charge of Man United?

Man United will now move forward under the leadership of Pochettino, who is leaving his managerial role with USA in order to take charge of the Red Devils.

Pochettino will lead USA into their two matches against Haiti in this international period before heading to Manchester to officially begin work on November 18.

Man United will return to Premier League action away to Liverpool on November 22, and Pochettino will be tasked with making a positive start to his spell as head coach.