Man United transfer news: Red Devils 'target' Champions League star who could be perfect Bruno Fernandes replacement

Manchester United are reportedly considering making a move for Como attacker Nico Paz during next summer's transfer window.

The 22-year-old has been in excellent form for his Italian club this season, scoring six goals and registering eight assists in 14 appearances in all competitions.

Paz has been outstanding in the Champions League this term, scoring three goals and registering five assists in four appearances, including two goals and an assist in his team's 4-1 success over Man United in the European competition last month.

The Argentina international arrived at Como from Real Madrid in the summer of 2024, and he has represented Cesc Fabregas' side on 89 occasions, scoring 25 goals and registering 25 assists.

Paz has a contract with Como until the summer of 2028, but there has recently been speculation surrounding his future.

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Man United 'considering' appoach for Paz

According to The Sun, Man United are keeping a close eye on Paz ahead of a potential move during next summer's transfer window.

The report claims that the Red Devils are looking for a new number 10 amid the uncertainty surrounding Bruno Fernandes' future.

Fernandes has allegedly turned down the chance to sign a new contract at Man United due to disagreements over salary and the length of an extension.

Real Madrid do have the option to re-sign Paz for £67m next summer, but Jude Bellingham is the Spanish club's number 10 and will not be pushed out of the team.

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Real Madrid have a buyback option for Paz

Paz is believed to have turned down the chance to return to Bernabeu at the end of the 2025-26 campaign due to concerns over how much playing time he would receive.

The playmaker joined Real Madrid's youth system in 2016 and went on to represent their first team on eight occasions, scoring once, before a move to Como.

The Argentine is also capable of playing off the right and as a false nine but is more comfortable as a central attacking midfielder.

Man United are expected to be active during the January transfer window, although the bulk of their 2027 business will occur at the end of the campaign.

The Red Devils have confirmed Mauricio Pochettino as their new head coach, with the Argentine set to officially take charge of the 20-time English champions on November 18.