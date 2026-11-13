Carlo Ancelotti reveals Brazil selection deadline for five youngsters

Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Brazil's period of experimentation will effectively come to an end after November's international break, placing greater significance on the opportunities available to five uncapped youngsters.

The five-time world champions are preparing to face Japan on Saturday before taking on Singapore next Tuesday, with Ancelotti using the final two fixtures of 2026 to assess players who could feature in his plans for the 2028 Copa America and 2030 World Cup.

Manchester City winger Allan, Cruzeiro defender Jonathan Jesus, Corinthians midfielder Andre Luiz and Shakhtar Donetsk pair Marlon Gomes and Alisson Santana are all hoping to make their senior international debuts.

Their inclusion follows Brazil's disappointing last-16 elimination against Norway at the 2026 World Cup, which prompted Ancelotti to accelerate the development of a new generation.

However, the Italian has now indicated that the time for widespread changes is running out, with a more settled squad expected when Brazil reconvene in March 2027.

Ancelotti confirms Brazil squad will be largely settled from March 2027

Speaking at a press conference in Singapore on Friday, Ancelotti explained that he had gathered sufficient information from the international windows since the World Cup to begin narrowing his options.

"This period of experimentation will end during this international break. Next time, we will narrow down the squad a little more," Ancelotti told reporters, as quoted by ge.globo.

"It has been a period that has given us a lot of information about the young players. We know we have youngsters with a lot of talent who are very committed, and that gives us confidence for the future.

"We have players of a very high level. We have cover in some positions, a little less in others, but we have time."

The former Real Madrid manager also suggested that the core of his future squad was already taking shape, although he left the door open for players currently outside the national team.

"There are some players we have looked at who are not here and could be involved next time, but there aren't many. The squad is more or less settled," he added.

Brazil's rebuilding process began in September, when Ancelotti selected eight first-time call-ups for matches against Australia and India.

The Selecao subsequently recorded two victories and a draw, with several emerging players receiving their first opportunities at senior international level.

The forthcoming encounters against Japan and Singapore therefore represent another opportunity for Ancelotti to evaluate his options before moving towards greater continuity in selection.

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Five Brazil newcomers hoping to impress Ancelotti before selection changes

Among the latest additions, Marlon Gomes could have one of the clearest opportunities to influence Ancelotti's plans, with the Shakhtar midfielder being assessed in a deeper role during preparations for the Japan fixture.

The 22-year-old, formerly of Vasco da Gama, has developed into a versatile central midfielder capable of contributing defensively and carrying possession into advanced areas.

According to Brazilian outlet Trivela, Gomes has averaged 4.5 tackles and completed 96% of his passes across four Champions League appearances this season.

His versatility could be particularly useful as Ancelotti considers different midfield combinations involving Arsenal's Bruno Guimaraes, Manchester United's Andrey Santos and Aston Villa's Joao Gomes.

Another intriguing inclusion is Manchester City youngster Allan, who received his first Brazil call-up despite playing just 10 minutes of Premier League football following his summer arrival from Palmeiras.

The 22-year-old has struggled for regular opportunities under Enzo Maresca, although his defensive commitment and ability to operate on either flank offer Ancelotti a different option in attack.

Allan recorded four goals and three assists in 21 Brazilian top-flight appearances for Palmeiras, according to the statistics highlighted by Trivela.

Jonathan Jesus, meanwhile, provides another possibility at centre-back, having established himself at Cruzeiro this season.

The 22-year-old is naturally right-footed but regularly operates on the left side of central defence, where Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhaes is among Ancelotti's established options.

Ancelotti previously praised Jonathan's physical strength, pace and intelligence, while his distribution could also prove valuable in Brazil's attempts to build from the back.

Corinthians midfielder Andre Luiz, 20, offers energy and the ability to arrive in attacking positions from deep, having contributed four goals and two assists in 24 league appearances.

Shakhtar winger Alisson Santana, 21, has also caught the eye with his direct running and one-on-one ability, averaging 4.3 successful dribbles per match in the Ukrainian league this season.

Whether all five newcomers receive playing time remains uncertain, particularly against a Japan side that will provide Brazil with a demanding test on Saturday.

Ancelotti has already indicated that he wants to experiment with Bournemouth forward Rayan in midfield, while Marlon Gomes has been considered for a defensive midfield role.

Those decisions could offer an early indication of which younger players are closest to earning a regular place when Brazil begin preparing more directly for the 2028 Copa America.