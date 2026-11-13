New Man United head coach Mauricio Pochettino breaks down in tears as he makes "very sad" admission

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted he has made "one of the most difficult" decisions of his career by leaving his role with the USMNT to become Manchester United's head coach.

Pochettino, who took the USA job in 2024, led the country to the last 16 of the 2026 World Cup before signing a new contract through to 2030.

However, Pochettino will not see out that deal after Man United activated te £7.4m release clause in his contract to appoint him as Michael Carrick's successor.

The 54-year-old broke down in tears during his first press conference since being confirmed as the new Red Devils boss, admitting the process of the appointment happened "so quickly".

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Tearful Pochettino opens up on difficult decision to leave USA job

"In some part, this is a very sad decision," Pochettino said in Friday's press conference.

"In another part, we are professionals. This is the next step to try and make your dreams come true.

"It all happened so quickly. By Sunday afternoon, there was contact. You always were transparent and always tried to build something together.

"We learned a lot from you all, this amazing country and you amazing people. This is one of the most difficult decisions of my career. Thank you so much."

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Man United's allure too good to turn down

Pochettino admitted the chance to manage a club of Man United's stature was too hard to turn down when asked why he opted to leave his post despite only recently signing a four-year contract.

"It's obvious," Pochettino added. They [U.S. Soccer] know that not many opportunities can happen in your career like a side the size of Manchester United.

"When that arrives, it's difficult to turn down."

The Argentine was speaking ahead of the USA's CONCACAF Nations League clash against Haiti on Saturday.

Pochettino will oversee the two-legged tie before travelling to Manchester to officially take over the reins at Old Trafford ahead of a Premier League encounter against Liverpool on November 22.

The Red Devils are currently languishing in the Premier League drop zone after winning just one of their 10 top-flight outings this season.