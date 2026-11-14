Saturday's Nations League predictions including Norway vs. Wales, Portugal vs. Denmark

Today's Nations League predictions include Wales' trip to Norway, while a Cristiano Ronaldo-less Portugal battle Denmark.

© Imago

Kosovo and Israel will clash at Stadiumi Fadil Vokrri on Saturday afternoon in UEFA Nations League B Group 3.

The hosts are second in the standings with five points from four games, while the visitors are at the bottom of the table with two points after four matches.

We say: Kosovo 2-1 Israel

Kosovo have had the stronger campaign and have never lost to Israel in any of their previous meetings, and with the home advantage also in their favour, we are predicting a victory for the hosts.

> Kosovo vs. Israel preview

© Iconsport / Balazs Popal, Gonzales Photo, Alamy

Georgia and Hungary both still have plenty to play for as they prepare to lock horns in the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League on Saturday night.

The hosts are currently bottom of the section but can still finish second, while Hungary are currently second in the standings behind Northern Ireland.

We say: Georgia 0-2 Hungary

Georgia have struggled in this group and will be without their star player on Saturday, so it is difficult to back them to pick up a positive result against a solid Hungarian outfit.

> Georgia vs. Hungary preview

© Iconsport / Zuma

Two teams still in with a chance of making the quarter-finals of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League will lock horns on Saturday, with Norway hosting Wales.

Norway have actually lost each of their last three matches in Group A4 to give themselves a mountain to climb, while Wales have been beaten in three of their four games in the competition, but qualification for the final four is still possible at this stage.

We say: Norway 2-1 Wales

Norway have struggled in the section so far, but we are expecting Haaland to help the hosts secure a vital three points on Saturday.

> Norway vs. Wales preview

© Imago

Fighting to maintain their lead at the top UEFA Nations League B's Group B2, Northern Ireland will host Ukraine at Windsor Park on Saturday.

The Norn Iron are unbeaten in the competition so far, while the Blue and Yellow arrive on the back of a three-game winless run.

We say: Northern Ireland 1-0 Ukraine

Northern Ireland have been far from free flowing in the Nations League, but their defensive resilience has been impressive, especially with the likes of Ballard sidelined.

Ukraine have struggled even more than their hosts up front, and could find the Norn Iron's backline particularly tough to break down.

> Northern Ireland vs. Ukraine preview

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The Republic of Ireland will look to close the gap to the top of their Nations League B group by beating hosts Austria on Saturday at Raiffeisen Arena.

Sitting in third place with five points, Ireland trail their first-placed opponents by three points with six left to play for, and a victory would set up a tense final matchday.

We say: Austria 2-2 Republic of Ireland

Ireland have been poor away from home, though they boast a positive record against their opponents.

Austria's performances at home have been excellent, but while they are unlikely to lose, they may have to settle for just a point.

> Austria vs. Republic of Ireland preview

© Iconsport / Kai Taller, Arena Akcji, Sipa USA

Romania and Poland will lock horns at the Arena Nationala in Bucharest on Saturday night, with both nations desperate to get their UEFA Nations League campaigns back on track.

Pressure is mounting on both managers, while the threat of relegation from League B adds further intrigue to an already tasty contest.

We say: Romania 1-1 Poland

Romania are in the midst of a turbulent time, but Poland’s run of three successive away defeats does not exude much confidence either.

This does not have the makings of a classic under the lights, and our prediction is a 1-1 draw.

> Romania vs. Poland preview

© Iconsport / Sports Press Photo, SPP Sport Press Photo. / Alamy

The top two in Group B4 of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League will lock horns on Saturday evening, as Sweden welcome Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Both teams are bidding to secure first position in the section, which would mean automatic qualification to League A for the next Nations League.

We say: Sweden 1-1 Bosnia-Herzegovina

This is a really difficult match to call, and we are finding it difficult to separate them given Bosnia-Herzegovina's unbeaten campaign to date. The two teams could be forced to accept a share of the spoils on Saturday.

> Sweden vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina preview

© Iconsport / Joao Rico

Portugal will officially begin life after the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo with a clash against Denmark in the UEFA Nations League on Saturday night.

Jorge Jesus' side have already booked their spot in the quarter-finals of the competition, while Denmark are battling to claim the second qualification spot in the section.

We say: Portugal 2-1 Denmark

Denmark are more than capable of making this a tricky match for Portugal, and we are backing the visitors to score, but Jesus' side should be able to extend their 100% record in this season's competition.

> Portugal vs. Denmark preview