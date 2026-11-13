Man United team news: Mauricio Pochettino injury blow as defender fails test in worry before Liverpool Premier League clash

Manchester United defender Patrick Dorgu has returned home from international duty after failing medical tests with Denmark.

The international break has seen a sizeable shakeup take place at Old Trafford, with Mauricio Pochettino appointed in place of Michael Carrick.

Unfortunately for the Argentine, his first test will be a Premier League game against Liverpool on November 22 at Anfield, and he may not be able to call upon left-back Dorgu.

The full-back was called up to the Danish squad, but he has been dealing with a hamstring problem for much of the campaign.

Denmark have since confirmed that he will not take part in the country's Nations League games after failing medical tests, and he has been sent home.

© Imago / APL

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While there are concerns about Dorgu, Luke Shaw is also a doubt for Anfield, though there is a chance that both could return to fitness before that clash.

An early return from the national team will no doubt prove beneficial for Dorgu, who has struggled with injuries this year.

The 22-year-old has only played 25 minutes for United since late September, but those minutes came against Aston Villa prior to the start of the November international break.

However, the Red Devils must be careful with Dorgu given the left-back has suffered two hamstring injuries since January 2026, so if there are any fears about his ability to start against Liverpool, it would be sensible to place him on the bench.

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Considering Pochettino will only finish his stint as USA national team boss next Wednesday, he may not have time to implement his famous high pressing system before the clash at Anfield, and he may have to resort to a more reserved style of play.

Defender Lisandro Martinez is available for selection now that he has served a suspension for receiving two yellow cards against Chelsea on October 31.

The Argentine has experience at left-back, and if Pochettino wanted his side to sit deep and counter against Liverpool, then playing an additional centre-back in defence could help United absorb pressure.