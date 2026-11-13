Thomas Tuchel responds to Morgan Rogers' Cole Palmer defence

England manager Thomas Tuchel has responded to Morgan Rogers' passionate defence of Cole Palmer after the Chelsea midfielder branded suggestions that his teammate lacks commitment to the national team "a lie".

Rogers spoke out following England's 2-1 Nations League victory over Croatia at Wembley on Thursday, a result that secured the Three Lions' place in the quarter-finals of the competition.

The 24-year-old, who opened the scoring against Croatia, dismissed claims that Palmer does not want to represent his country, insisting that the Chelsea playmaker's recent international absences have been related to managing his fitness.

Palmer was omitted from Tuchel's latest squad despite featuring regularly for Chelsea under Xabi Alonso this season, having previously withdrawn from international duty because of injury concerns.

The England manager had suggested that Palmer was missing too many opportunities to impress, prompting further questions about the 24-year-old's standing within the national team.

However, when Rogers' comments were put to Tuchel after the Croatia victory, the German appeared unconcerned by his player's public intervention.

Thomas Tuchel reacts to Morgan Rogers' defence of Cole Palmer

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Tuchel made it clear that he had no issue with Rogers defending his Chelsea teammate and long-time friend.

"It's totally fine. He's his team-mate and I guess his friend, so why wouldn't he?" Tuchel told reporters.

The England boss explained that he had not heard the full interview and therefore did not wish to comment directly on its contents.

Instead, he praised Rogers' contribution against Croatia, highlighting the commitment he had demonstrated throughout the encounter.

"I think he was the standout player today, offensively and defensively, and that's what matters," Tuchel added.

Rogers had earlier delivered an emphatic response when asked about the suggestion that Palmer was reluctant to play for England.

"It's a lie. He wants to be here," Rogers told BBC Radio 5 Live, before explaining that the midfielder had been eager to receive another international call-up.

The two players have known each other since their time in Manchester City's academy and are now teammates at both Chelsea and international level.

Rogers revealed that Palmer had endured a particularly difficult period with injuries last season and had struggled to feel fully comfortable on the pitch.

The former Aston Villa attacker argued that carefully managing those physical problems was necessary to protect Palmer's long-term career.

He also expressed frustration that the player's absence had been interpreted as evidence of insufficient dedication to England, rather than a decision influenced by his fitness.

Rogers hopes Palmer will return to international duty in the near future, believing his quality would be a significant asset to Tuchel's squad.

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Why Cole Palmer's England future remains uncertain under Tuchel

Despite Rogers' intervention, Palmer still faces a difficult challenge in establishing himself as a regular member of Tuchel's England squad.

The Chelsea attacker was overlooked for the 2026 World Cup following an injury-disrupted campaign and has made only three appearances for England since Tuchel took charge in January 2025.

His absence from the November squad was particularly notable because he has returned to regular club football, recording five goals and three assists in his opening 11 appearances of the 2026-27 season.

When explaining his decision to leave Palmer out of the squad earlier this month, Tuchel acknowledged the midfielder's desire to represent England but stressed the importance of being available during international camps.

The German also pointed to the strength of his attacking options, with Jude Bellingham, Eberechi Eze, Rogers and Fulham youngster Josh King all competing for opportunities in advanced positions.

Palmer's situation has already attracted support from Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso, who previously defended the decision to withdraw from international duty when the midfielder was experiencing physical discomfort.

Tuchel has insisted that the door remains open for Palmer, although his selection decisions suggest that availability and involvement in training camps will remain important considerations.

England will complete their Nations League group campaign against Spain in Madrid on Sunday, November 15, having already secured qualification for the quarter-finals.

Palmer will again be absent, leaving Tuchel with another opportunity to assess the attacking players currently ahead of him in the international pecking order.

Rogers, meanwhile, strengthened his own case for further involvement with his performance against Croatia, earning particular praise from the manager whose selection policy he was indirectly questioning.