Chelsea news: Xabi Alonso explains why Cole Palmer was right to withdraw from England squad

Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso has explained that Cole Palmer made the right decision to withdraw Thomas Tuchel's England squad last month.

Tuchel left Palmer at home for the 2026 World Cup, but he decided to call up the Chelsea star for the first four fixtures of the UEFA Nations League.

However, Palmer soon pulled out of the squad due to what Tuchel described as "pain and discomfort".

The England boss also relayed his concerns about Palmer's availability, stating that he misses "way too many camps with injuries".

Palmer will return to action for the first time since his England withdrawal in Chelsea's home clash against Bournemouth on Saturday.

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Alonso backs Palmer after England withdrawal

Speaking ahead of the game, Alonso explained that Palmer "wouldn't have played" to his best level if he had linked up with the England squad.

“Now he’s fine,” Alonso told reporters on Friday. “He’s been feeling better this week.

"We used the first two weeks for him to recover and now, yes, it’s a little bit from the pubalgia he had (last season).

“We were cautious, and he was cautious as well - he wanted to be. He wouldn’t have played the way he wants to play, so it’s sometimes better to take a step back and wait until you feel better and do it the right way.

“There is always a risk. With Morgan [Rogers] there was a risk. Nothing happened. With Jamie [Gittens], there was a risk. We’ve lost him for a few weeks. With Cole, it was the right decision.

“Last year, he struggled a lot with injuries. With the club as well. I was not here to remember the timings. I'm sure that he will be back [playing for England] in the future.”

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Palmer's England problem

While Palmer was overlooked for the World Cup, his initial inclusion for the recent international window demonstrates that he is still in Tuchel's thoughts.

However, he missed a set of fixtures in which Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon and Harry Kane showcased their potency as England's attacking quartet.

As a result, Palmer has considerable work to do if he has any ambition of becoming a regular starter for his country.

Palmer's first challenge is to make Tuchel's next squad, which will require him to perform at a high level in the coming weeks, considering he faces competition from a whole host of players to be backup options to Saka, Bellingham and Gordon.

Morgan Gibbs-White, Eberechi Eze, Morgan Rogers, Phil Foden and Noni Madueke are among those who will challenge Palmer for a spot in Tuchel's squad for the November international window.