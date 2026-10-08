Preview: Chelsea vs. Bournemouth - prediction, team news, lineups

Sitting 10th in the Premier League table, Chelsea welcome winless Bournemouth to Stamford Bridge for Saturday’s gameweek six encounter as they look to end a three-match top-flight run without success.

Xabi Alonso’s side needed the international break after their goal-laden start gave way to a series of defensive nightmares, but the Spanish manager will hope the pause can spark a much-needed upturn against the Cherries.

Match preview

You did not need to be a betting man to suggest that Chelsea’s habit of outscoring their opponents was not sustainable, and that has proven correct.

The Blues commenced the season needing three goals to defeat Fulham at Craven Cottage and requiring four to triumph over Brighton & Hove Albion, having also staged a comeback from 2-0 down against Leeds United in the EFL Cup to secure a 6-3 victory.

That League Cup result came after Alonso’s men faced a 2-1 defeat at the home of the reigning Premier League champions — not a poor result in isolation — but they have not won in the league since falling to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

The West Londoners are hampered by a shaky defence that continues to concede chances and make elementary mistakes, having yet to limit opponents to fewer than two goals in every league match this season.

A bright start against Hull City was followed by an end-to-end match that left the Tigers lamenting not leaving Stamford Bridge with more than a 2-2 draw, and the five-time Premier League champions were thoroughly embarrassed 3-0 by Brentford before the international break.

Notably, the Blues played with greater control in a drab opening half at the Gtech Community Stadium, which may have quietly pleased Alonso, who previously suggested he desired a “boring” game; however, familiar failings in mentality and defensive errors surfaced in the West London derby.

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Indeed, Bournemouth will seek to take advantage of facing a Chelsea side that have been inconsistent so far under their Spanish manager, even as they face their own challenges.

Marco Rose’s team sit 17th in the table after a winless start to the league campaign, although their disappointing run is somewhat mitigated by their maximum points tally from their Europa League debut in mid-September.

This success, along with a 4-0 thrashing of Lincoln City in the EFL Cup, explains why Rose has enjoyed some positivity since taking over from Andoni Iraola, who left at the end of last season and has since moved to Liverpool.

Bournemouth’s preparation for Saturday’s match has been dealt another blow, with star midfielder and former Chelsea transfer target Alex Scott suffering a thigh injury that could sideline him until November.

Considering the earlier absence of their breakout star Eli Junior Kroupi for the 2025-26 season, the Cherries’ quest for their first win at Stamford Bridge since December 2019, or ending a 10-match winless streak in this fixture, has become even more challenging.

Half of those 10 matches, however, have ended in draws, while three of their five losses to the London club have been narrow, highlighting the competitive nature of this fixture.

Given that their last two visits to the Bridge finished 2-2, Rose will look to draw inspiration from Bournemouth’s recent trips there, hoping to avoid a third league defeat in his early tenure.

Chelsea Premier League form:

Chelsea form (all competitions):

Bournemouth Premier League form:

Bournemouth form (all competitions):

Team News

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Marco Palestra and Emmanuel Emegha have been seen in Chelsea training this week, leading to a sense that both are prepared to return to action in some capacity.

However, uncertainty persists regarding Moises Caicedo and Reece James, while Cole Palmer will be evaluated after missing the recent international break, which could impact his England future.

Possibly a more significant absence, this weekend’s match may arrive too soon for Joao Pedro, who missed the September-October international break with Brazil due to a knee issue.

Alonso has kept observers guessing with his strategy, having employed a back three and back four already at Chelsea, and this weekend is expected to showcase another variation unless there have been changes in the last three weeks.

As for the visiting side, Rose is managing a few injury concerns, with Scott and Kroupi leading a list that includes Julian Araujo (thigh) and Justin Kluivert (muscle).

While Veljko Milosavljevic (quad), Amine Adli (calf) and David Brooks have not been marked absent, they are also not guaranteed to participate at the home of the 2025 Club World Cup winners.

Only Marcus Tavernier has scored more than once for Bournemouth this season, notably netting in away matches at Manchester City and Newcastle United, and the wide attacker hopes to score for the third consecutive Premier League fixture on the road.

Remarkably, Tavernier’s positive streak dates back to last season, as he scored in the Cherries’ 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest in May, meaning he aims to find the net for a fourth consecutive away match overall.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Martinez; Fofana, Lacroix, Colwill; Neto, Lavia, Henderson, Chavarria; Palmer, Rogers; Welbeck

Bournemouth possible starting lineup:

Petrovic; Smith, Hill, Silva, Truffert; Adams, Cook; Rayan, Christie, Tavernier; Evanilson

We say: Chelsea 2-2 Bournemouth

Chelsea’s attacking prowess should generate numerous openings, but their error-prone defence has shown little indication that it can be relied upon.

Bournemouth have drawn in their last two visits to Stamford Bridge and could once again frustrate the Blues in an entertaining draw.

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